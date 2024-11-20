Opinion

CARTOON: Clean up, local government

20 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
EDITORIAL: Municipalities must shoulder some blame for child deaths

Too little attention has been paid to the reasons why people try to keep pests at bay with illegal chemicals
Opinion
1 day ago

Soweto spaza owners support registration process

But members of Operation Dudula bar immigrant shop owners from registration venue
National
1 day ago

‘We must make sure such tragedies never happen again’: Ramaphosa on food poisoning deaths

Spaza shops and other food-handling facilities must register with municipalities in which they operate.
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Poisonous conduct

Tragedies with complex causes should not become fodder for PR dross or populist politics
Opinion
5 days ago

How Gauteng will implement bylaw aimed at reducing food poisoning cases

Panyaza Lesufi says new regulations are response to the death of 23 children after they ate food allegedly purchased at local spaza shops
National
1 week ago
