Opinion

CARTOON: Trump shadow over G20

19 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, November 19 2024
Ramaphosa says SA’s G20 presidency a chance to reform global governance

President issues strong call for reform of global institutions at start of the Group of 20 summit in Brazil
National
2 hours ago

China’s Xi unveils moves to support Global South at G20 summit

Beijing will boost global development with eight actions, including building a ‘high-quality’ Belt and Road Initiative, premier says
World
11 hours ago

UN climate chief asks G20 leaders for boost as finance talks lag

Business leaders echo need for funding, cite ‘lack of progress and focus in Baku’
World
1 day ago

Biden to bow out at Apec and G20 as Trump reign looms

US president will hold private meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the heads of Japan, South Korea and Brazil
World
4 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Trump appointments spell huge new challenges for Ramaphosa’s GNU

Cosying up to China, Iran and Cuba while poking at Israel could put SA on wrong side of US cabinet
Opinion
5 days ago
Monday, November 18 2024
