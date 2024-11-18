JONATHAN BOTHA: Two-pot system has much to give today, but can also take from tomorrow

South Africans will benefit from a clear understanding of the two-pot retirement system, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
There has been a lot of media coverage of the two-pot system over the past few months explaining the system will work. So, what are the initial effects of the two-pot system? The introduction of SA’s two-pot retirement system represents one of the most significant reforms in the retirement planning landscape in recent years. Launched in September 2024, this new structure aims to offer South Africans a balance between immediate financial access and long-term retirement security. Now, about two months into the system’s implementation, the effect of the system on individual investors, the economy and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) are evident. Here’s a closer look at how the two-pot system is reshaping SA’s financial landscape.
Since its launch, the two-pot system has allowed about R22bn to be withdrawn from retirement funds across SA. This significant figure reflects a high initial demand, with more than 1.2-million South Africans applying for a tax directive from Sars to access these funds.
For Sars, the tax implications are meaningful, with the revenue agency expecting to collect about R3bn in taxes from these early withdrawals, which should positively influence the upcoming national budget in February 2025.
The introduction of accessible retirement savings has also given consumers a short-term spending boost, evident in early economic indicators. Major retailers, including the fashion group TFG, reported notable increases in sales; TFG’s CEO indicated an 8.3% sales surge post-implementation of the two-pot system.
This uptick reflects an increase in consumer confidence, as access to funds has provided some individuals with extra financial flexibility to spend on goods, services, and lifestyle improvements.
While increased spending can stimulate economic activity, especially in the retail sector, it also raises questions about the broader economic impact. Spending withdrawals from retirement funds may offer a short-term boost, but long-term reliance on these funds for everyday expenses could jeopardise retirement security for individuals. This effect highlights the need for balancing present-day financial needs with disciplined retirement planning to prevent future financial strain.
The two-pot system’s success depends on how effectively South Africans adjust their financial habits within this framework. On the one hand, the system’s savings pot offers much-needed financial flexibility in a challenging economy marked by high unemployment and inflation. This accessibility can help many South Africans manage unexpected expenses without taking on high-interest debt, enhancing household financial resilience.
While the effects are still unfolding, the system has already changed how many South Africans view and manage their retirement savings.
On the other hand, overreliance on the savings pot withdrawals could diminish long-term retirement security. Financial advisers warn that frequent or substantial savings pot withdrawals will reduce retirement fund growth, undermining the power of compounding returns. Furthermore, if savings pot funds are depleted or heavily drawn on over multiple years, savers will need to rely more heavily on government assistance in retirement, which could place additional strain on public resources further down the track.
To achieve the two-pot system’s intended benefits, South Africans must approach savings pot withdrawals with careful planning, ideally using these funds only for significant or emergency expenses rather than discretionary spending.
In this new framework, financial literacy is more crucial than ever. South Africans will benefit from a clear understanding of the system’s structure, including the impact of compounding, the benefits of delayed withdrawals, and the risks of depleting retirement savings too early. Financial planners and advisers have an essential role in helping clients navigate this dual-system approach, balancing immediate financial needs against future goals.
Financial advisers are now recommending a holistic approach to retirement savings, encouraging individuals to explore other savings options and to build emergency funds outside retirement savings, to reduce the need for savings pot withdrawals. This guidance can help savers maintain a disciplined approach, using the savings pot sparingly while maximising the growth potential of the retirement pot.
The two-pot system represents a pioneering approach to retirement planning in SA, addressing the dual needs of financial flexibility and retirement preservation. While the effects are still unfolding, the system has already changed how many South Africans view and manage their retirement savings. For individuals, success within this framework will ultimately depend on responsible financial planning and an informed understanding of the implications of withdrawals.
With effective guidance, policy support and financial education, the two-pot system has the potential to foster stronger retirement readiness across SA. It allows South Africans to manage immediate financial needs without risking their future security, offering a path to greater financial resilience. However, this will require balancing short-term benefits with the long-term goals of retirement savings, ensuring that we have a more financially stable society.
• Botha is financial planner and wealth manager at Netto Invest.
JONATHAN BOTHA: Two-pot system has much to give today, but can also take from tomorrow
South Africans will need to strike a balance between immediate financial access and long-term retirement security
There has been a lot of media coverage of the two-pot system over the past few months explaining the system will work. So, what are the initial effects of the two-pot system? The introduction of SA’s two-pot retirement system represents one of the most significant reforms in the retirement planning landscape in recent years. Launched in September 2024, this new structure aims to offer South Africans a balance between immediate financial access and long-term retirement security. Now, about two months into the system’s implementation, the effect of the system on individual investors, the economy and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) are evident. Here’s a closer look at how the two-pot system is reshaping SA’s financial landscape.
Since its launch, the two-pot system has allowed about R22bn to be withdrawn from retirement funds across SA. This significant figure reflects a high initial demand, with more than 1.2-million South Africans applying for a tax directive from Sars to access these funds.
For Sars, the tax implications are meaningful, with the revenue agency expecting to collect about R3bn in taxes from these early withdrawals, which should positively influence the upcoming national budget in February 2025.
The introduction of accessible retirement savings has also given consumers a short-term spending boost, evident in early economic indicators. Major retailers, including the fashion group TFG, reported notable increases in sales; TFG’s CEO indicated an 8.3% sales surge post-implementation of the two-pot system.
LINDI MONYAE: Industry has stepped up and delivered on two-pot retirement system
This uptick reflects an increase in consumer confidence, as access to funds has provided some individuals with extra financial flexibility to spend on goods, services, and lifestyle improvements.
While increased spending can stimulate economic activity, especially in the retail sector, it also raises questions about the broader economic impact. Spending withdrawals from retirement funds may offer a short-term boost, but long-term reliance on these funds for everyday expenses could jeopardise retirement security for individuals. This effect highlights the need for balancing present-day financial needs with disciplined retirement planning to prevent future financial strain.
The two-pot system’s success depends on how effectively South Africans adjust their financial habits within this framework. On the one hand, the system’s savings pot offers much-needed financial flexibility in a challenging economy marked by high unemployment and inflation. This accessibility can help many South Africans manage unexpected expenses without taking on high-interest debt, enhancing household financial resilience.
On the other hand, overreliance on the savings pot withdrawals could diminish long-term retirement security. Financial advisers warn that frequent or substantial savings pot withdrawals will reduce retirement fund growth, undermining the power of compounding returns. Furthermore, if savings pot funds are depleted or heavily drawn on over multiple years, savers will need to rely more heavily on government assistance in retirement, which could place additional strain on public resources further down the track.
To achieve the two-pot system’s intended benefits, South Africans must approach savings pot withdrawals with careful planning, ideally using these funds only for significant or emergency expenses rather than discretionary spending.
In this new framework, financial literacy is more crucial than ever. South Africans will benefit from a clear understanding of the system’s structure, including the impact of compounding, the benefits of delayed withdrawals, and the risks of depleting retirement savings too early. Financial planners and advisers have an essential role in helping clients navigate this dual-system approach, balancing immediate financial needs against future goals.
Financial advisers are now recommending a holistic approach to retirement savings, encouraging individuals to explore other savings options and to build emergency funds outside retirement savings, to reduce the need for savings pot withdrawals. This guidance can help savers maintain a disciplined approach, using the savings pot sparingly while maximising the growth potential of the retirement pot.
The two-pot system represents a pioneering approach to retirement planning in SA, addressing the dual needs of financial flexibility and retirement preservation. While the effects are still unfolding, the system has already changed how many South Africans view and manage their retirement savings. For individuals, success within this framework will ultimately depend on responsible financial planning and an informed understanding of the implications of withdrawals.
With effective guidance, policy support and financial education, the two-pot system has the potential to foster stronger retirement readiness across SA. It allows South Africans to manage immediate financial needs without risking their future security, offering a path to greater financial resilience. However, this will require balancing short-term benefits with the long-term goals of retirement savings, ensuring that we have a more financially stable society.
• Botha is financial planner and wealth manager at Netto Invest.
Treasury may tap PIC for health funding
Tax hit deters some two-pot withdrawals
Two-pot reforms: Cosatu pushes for more changes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
More than 1-million draw R21bn in two-pot feast
Treasury defends tax on two pot withdrawals
Two-pot reforms: Cosatu pushes for more changes
Tax hit deters some two-pot withdrawals
Key two-pot bill signed into law
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.