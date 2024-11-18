IMRAAN BUCCUS: When corporate practices raise ethical questions and become global politics

There are moments when corporate practices push ethical questions into the realm of global politics, creating shifts that can challenge, threaten or transform even the largest companies.
The roots of consumer-driven ethical action go back centuries. One of the earliest and most powerful examples of a boycott was the 18th-century campaign against sugar produced by enslaved people in the British West Indies. As awareness grew of the brutal conditions on sugar plantations, abolitionists called on British consumers to stop buying sugar cultivated by enslaved labour. Thousands heeded the call, refusing to support an industry built on oppression.
Those of us in our late forties or older remember the international boycott of SA products during apartheid. Major corporations also faced mounting pressure, with activists demanding that they end operations in SA or face significant reputational damage. Companies such as Barclays and General Motors pulled out and products like Pepsi and Levi’s were not manufactured or sold in SA.
One particularly notable chapter in this movement took place in Ireland. In the mid-1980s, Irish supermarket workers began refusing to handle produce from SA, particularly the blood oranges that arrived from apartheid-linked suppliers. Known as the “blood oranges” boycott, this action gained significant traction in Ireland, where the memory of colonisation resonated with the struggles against apartheid. The workers’ stand not only inspired similar boycotts across Europe but also demonstrated how individual acts of protest, like refusing to stock goods, could cascade into broader calls for justice and solidarity.
Global outrage
In the year after apartheid formally ended, another consumer boycott took centre stage after the Nigerian writer and activist Ken Saro-Wiwa, with eight other activists, was executed by Nigeria’s military government. Saro-Wiwa, a leader among the Ogoni people, had spearheaded a campaign against Shell’s oil exploitation in Nigeria’s Niger Delta. While Shell profited, the Ogoni people suffered the consequences of environmental damage, health issues, and economic hardship.
The government’s response to Saro-Wiwa’s environmental activism was swift and brutal. After a show trial, Saro-Wiwa and the others were hanged. Global outrage erupted, and activists worldwide began protesting and boycotting Shell, holding the company accountable for allegedly ignoring the violent suppression of dissent to secure its profits. Shell’s public image took a severe blow. Ten years later, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement launched on July 9 2005, aiming to target Israel in the same way that apartheid SA had been targeted. Led by more than 170 Palestinian civil society organisations, including unions, professional bodies, refugee networks, and women’s groups, it made a significant impression at the level of rhetoric but has not had the same success in forcing companies to disinvest from Israel.
The Make Amazon Pay campaign is probably the most significant global campaign aimed at a corporate target. Launched in 2020, the campaign has become an annual Black Friday protest. The demands of the campaign have been broad — from better wages and working conditions to tax justice and climate accountability.
First unions
The campaign has gained traction as US Amazon workers have pushed for unionisation. The company has long resisted union efforts, but recent years have seen a surge in worker activism, partly driven by frustration over demanding work conditions, limited benefits, and high injury rates in Amazon warehouses. The union movement is growing, as workers seek fairer wages, better working conditions, and greater job security — demands that were amplified after the Covid-19 pandemic, when Amazon’s profits surged even as employees faced health risks on the front lines.
When companies disregard public sentiment, they often face serious reputational damage, and sometimes consequences that extend far beyond financial losses.
In 2021, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union led an organising effort at Amazon’s warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, aiming to establish one of the country’s first Amazon unions. Though the union vote ultimately did not pass, it drew widespread media attention and highlighted the challenges workers face in unionising within Amazon. In Staten Island, New York however, Amazon workers made history in 2022 by voting to establish the first Amazon union in the US. This significant achievement demonstrated that, despite the company’s powerful anti-union tactics, worker solidarity can still prevail. The Jacobin, the leading online English language left publication, has given the struggle to unionise Amazon sustained coverage, making it a global issue for the left.
This month, Black Friday — the peak of US consumer frenzy that has now arrived, like Halloween, in SA — coincides with the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, and the Make Amazon Pay campaign includes the company’s connection to the Israeli military.
Extra traction
The campaign will specifically target Amazon’s role in Project Nimbus, a cloud computing project involving Amazon, Google, and the Israeli government. Project Nimbus is a multiyear contract that aims to provide cloud services to various Israeli government agencies, including the military. Human rights advocates argue that Project Nimbus enables enhanced surveillance and data analysis capabilities, which could be used to monitor and control Palestinian populations. Critics warn that, through its technology, Amazon may be facilitating practices that risk enabling human rights abuses, drawing parallels with tech companies that were involved in similar practices in repressive regimes.
The global focus on Palestine is likely to boost the campaign, which saw actions, including strikes, protests and smaller symbolic actions in more than 30 countries last year. The recent election of Donald Trump is likely to give it considerable extra traction too.
Left-wing critics have also voiced concern about the concentration of wealth and influence among tech billionaires such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and Mark Zuckerberg. These men wield enormous power, not only within their companies but also in shaping public discourse, funding political agendas, and even influencing election outcomes.
Musk and Thiel have roots in SA, bringing this issue close to home for many South Africans. Thiel, an early supporter of Trump and a major player in Silicon Valley, has used his resources to support right-wing causes that challenge progressive values.
The Make Amazon Pay campaign also resonates in SA for another reason. Amazon’s new African HQ sits at the confluence of the Black and Liesbeek rivers, an area of significant cultural and spiritual importance to the Khoi and San communities. This land has long been a symbol of heritage, as it was historically a vital space for the indigenous communities who lived along its banks before the arrival of colonial powers. The campaign to stop Amazon building its HQ on the site failed but did generate significant resentment against the company in SA and abroad as the campaign received considerable international attention.
The lessons of history are clear: when companies disregard public sentiment, they often face serious reputational damage, and sometimes consequences that extend far beyond financial losses. Many large companies spend huge amounts on crafting their public image but even small groups of dedicated activists can mobilise ethical failures against the most expensive PR. Amazon is so powerful that it will weather the storm but it will face further reputational damage in SA and elsewhere in the world. No company wants that.
• Dr Buccus is senior research associate at Asri and a political consultant.
IMRAAN BUCCUS: When corporate practices raise ethical questions and become global politics
