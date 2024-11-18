Fighting between Russia and Ukraine intensified at the weekend, though concern about fuel demand in China also weighed on markets
Preparing for high consumer demand requires advanced planning, flexibility and reliable data analytics
Electricity Regulation Amendment Act held up by tussle with municipalities
Ministers to lead a media briefing on food borne illnesses
The group says operational efficiencies, higher inventory turns and cost efficiencies boosted earnings
Law enforcement agencies are too lenient with perpetrators, failing to deter offenders, says attorney Hashiem Logday
Biden administration had been reluctant to allow US weapons to target Russian territory for fear of escalating conflict
Bok coach praises winger after stellar performance against England
Wind deflectors reduce air turbulence inside the cabin while driving
CARTOON: Bad cop at COP29
UN climate chief asks G20 leaders for boost as finance talks lag
SHAMEELA SOOBRAMONEY: COP29 is SA’s moment to drive climate action
COP29 host Azerbaijan defends oil and gas as ‘gift from god’
Health must be at heart of climate change talks, says WHO
EDITORIAL: Saving our burning planet
