RONAK GOPALDAS: Historical alliances will not soften US’s approach to SA
Foreign policy choices should reflect principles of sovereignty and justice, not anti-US sentiment
With Donald Trump’s re-election as US president, Pretoria faces a complex diplomatic landscape that demands recalibration. Given Trump’s “America First” doctrine, renewed focus on trade protectionism and inclination for personality-driven diplomacy, SA must anticipate a distinct shift in its interactions with the US.
The assumption that historical alliances or shared values will soften the approach is a miscalculation SA cannot afford to make. With possible risks including economic sanctions and pressure on renewal of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), the stakes are higher than ever, calling for a combination of pragmatic adaptation and diplomatic finesse...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.