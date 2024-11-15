MEGAN LANDERS: Why it is important to refund money taken out of a pension savings pot

The risks of luxury spending are too high, with people living longer and needing more money when they cannot go on working. The consequences of not heeding this advice could be dire. Picture: 123RF/MADROLLY PHOTO
Now that the “two-pot” retirement system launch is finally out of the way, many people are looking forward to the holiday season with slightly more money in their pockets. However, with everyone entitled to withdraw from their pension savings once a tax year, many people are already looking forward to another opportunity to “dip in” to their savings come March next year.
South Africans must caution against this new annual opportunity to access cash to avoid depleting their retirement savings and risking their future financial security. According to a Money-Stress Tracker survey, 53% of South Africans spend more than 40% of their take-home pay on debt repayments. This paints a worrying picture for retirement planning.
SA has one of the lowest savings rates in the world, so the benefit of withdrawing from a pension fund early should be considered only in emergencies, such as to get out of debt or for a child’s education that would not be possible without the extra funds. However, spending on luxury items, holidays, gadgets and the like should not be an option. The risks are too high, with people living longer and requiring more money down the line when they become too frail to continue working. The consequences of not heeding this advice could be dire.
Withdrawals from retirement savings under the new two-pot system have resulted in more than R6bn in taxes to the revenue service. According to revenue figures, more than 1.4-million applications for two-pot savings withdrawals have been made since the pension reform was implemented in September. Since its inception less than two months ago, pension funds have approved the payout of almost R26bn in retirement savings.
The high withdrawal rates are a reflection of the financial struggles many South Africans are facing due to the economic conditions and high living costs. However, it’s important to remember that these withdrawals are not free money. They are a loan from your future self. If you withdraw more than you contribute, your retirement date and conditions will be significantly affected.
If we fast-forward to March 1 next year, pension fund members can once again withdraw from their savings pot (this time without the seed capital component, which was a one-off transfer of 10% of their retirement fund balance on August 31, capped at R30,000).
In terms of the new rules, from September 1 2024:
One-third of your contributions will go to your savings component;
You can withdraw once a tax year at a minimum of R2,000 — there must be at least R2,000 in your savings component at the time of withdrawal;
Two-thirds of contributions go to the retirement pot; and
Remember you have a vested component — the build-up in your fund less the seed capital, which is still accessible as a lump sum before retirement if you resign or are retrenched (at the applicable higher tax rates than if you retired).
To give a practical example (excluding interest, fees and tax) of how much someone may be able to withdraw in March:
If you contribute R3,000 a month into your fund for the six months until March, the R1,000 (one-third) would go to your savings pot.
This makes R6,000 available to withdraw after six months. You will not be able to touch the other R12,000 until retirement.
A major drawback throughout is that the withdrawal attracts a marginal rate of tax (the top marginal rate in SA is now 45% for taxable income above R1.817m).
Most middle-income earners will be in the marginal bracket of 30%-35%, which will eat away at the amount they ultimately get out when they withdraw under the two-pot system.
As the withdrawal is also added to your taxable income in that tax year, many people shift up to an even higher marginal rate (many people have neglected to factor this in, notably as in some cases they could go from 18% to as much as a 31% tax rate).
An aspect of the new rules is that someone who was 55 at the time of the change could choose to opt into the new system or stay out. This means they could instead choose to remain out and still benefit from the lump sum rates under the old rules, where the first R550,000 lump sum withdrawal is tax-free (with two-thirds being placed in an annuity).
We will need to see how many people opted out of the new system in the new tax year, as those numbers are not yet available. It is, of course, important to remember that even for those who opted in and those who had no choice, their vested component is still exempt from compulsory preservation, meaning you can still withdraw a taxable lump sum should you resign or be retrenched.
It is also not just SA that has pensions in the headlines. In the UK, they are even considering lifting the pension age from 55 to 57. We will have to see what the SA budget says about pensions and two-pot next year, but I don’t think SA is ready just yet for a change in pension age. There are already calls for a system that is more friendly to low-income earners when it comes to withdrawals, so any changes to make it harder to withdraw will be unlikely for the time being.
The jury is out on whether the new system will ultimately help or harm retirement outcomes. However, the key point is that the aim should always be saving and increasing savings, not reducing them. Those who take advantage of withdrawing early must work hard to replace those lost pension savings in the future by topping up their funds by the same amount.
• Landers is a senior manager at specialist tax and transaction advisers AJM.
