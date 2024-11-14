SHAMEELA SOOBRAMONEY: COP29 is SA’s moment to drive climate action
It is a ‘workhorse’ conference, which implies steady and incremental progress
The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) began this week in Baku, Azerbaijan, offering a valuable opportunity to reflect on almost 30 years of global climate negotiations. Those early COP participants are likely to have envisioned far greater progress by now. But the complexities of aligning 144 countries’ unique interests and priorities towards a common climate goal have presented challenges and achievements. Each COP has built on the previous, fostering a layered structure of agreements, frameworks, and ongoing commitments. While slow, this progression is meaningful, especially as climate science and the urgency to act have become clearer.
COP29 takes place against a complex political backdrop. In recent months, elections worldwide have introduced new administrations and policy shifts, some of which could be potential setbacks for climate action. The recent confirmation of Donald Trump’s return to the US presidency raises concerns given his previous administration’s sc...
