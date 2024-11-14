October’s consumer price index rose 2.6% year on year while core inflation increased 3.3% year on year
Pick n Pay targets R8.5bn IPO from one of the fastest-growing grocery chains
Ntshavheni calls the withdrawal illegal while communications minister Malatsi seeks legal opinion
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
The food producer is pursuing a multimillion-rand claim over alleged collusion to inflate prices
Trade, industry & competition minister should rewrite parts of policy white paper, officials say
Trump names more cabinet ministers as Senate Republicans elect John Thune to lead the chamber in rebuke to president-elect
Winning close games is no coincidence for Cobus Reinach
‘Precipice’ is laboriously paced and misses opportunities to enthral, but is also oddly addictive
CARTOON: Trump fireball
Trump and Biden pledge smooth transfer of power
Elon Musk, promoter of dogecoin, to co-lead Doge in Trump regime
IAN BREMMER: What Donald Trump’s return means for the world
Bitcoin blasts past $90,000 on Trump euphoria
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Why dealmaker Trump loves tariffs
