PAUL HOFFMAN: Will the ANC trash the constitution in response to DA anti-graft body bills?
Litmus test in Glynnis Breytenbach’s moves to establish an independent commission to deal with corruption
In her recent media release announcing the beginning of the parliamentary process that will involve a constitutional amendment aimed at creating a body for countering corruption effectively and efficiently, the sponsor of the legislation so sorely needed, Glynnis Breytenbach of the DA, ends with this flourish: “After the madness of the ‘state capture’ years, the effects of which we are still feeling, it is high time that we take our country’s battle against corruption to a higher gear. By creating a new unit, expertly staffed and fully independent, with the same status as the auditor-general or the public protector, we can tackle these high-level crimes head on and further strengthen our democracy free of corruption.”
The bills are the first fundamentally honest parliamentary initiative to deal appropriately with the wise words of the Constitutional Court in the second Glenister case way back in 2011. The ANC tried to make do with the introduction of the Investigating Directo...
