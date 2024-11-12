NEWS FROM THE FUTURE
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Just vote for me, AI
It’s all so confusing and elections are such a drag
12 November 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: November 7 2032
Left, right, centre, liberal. Partisan, nonbinary, socio-democratic. Populist, humanist, transhumanist, fundamentalist, radical. It’s all so confusing, and I don’t know if some of the candidates are really real, or just deeply de-aged fakes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.