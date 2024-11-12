US currency’s rise weighs on global markets as investors await clarity on US policy
Trump 2.0 is a recipe for a sharper and deeper geopolitical recession
Medical Protection Society survey participants draw attention to the stigma surrounding mental health conditions
SA will join other developing nations in demanding more financing by developed countries for projects
Competition Tribunal blocking of fibre business tie-up ‘a travesty’
High excise duties and taxes could push people towards illicit or homemade brews
It will be crucial to know when to use AI and when to rely on human expertise
Delegates fret over US commitment after president-elect’s campaign promises
When it comes to cricket, there’s scant evidence to suggest that the game is somehow going to ’break’
Only 3% of South Africans in a survey could name all five national biodiversity symbols, and 48% can’t name one
CARTOON: Just climate finance for Africa
EDITORIAL: Saving our burning planet
COP29: Climate finance should not worsen SA’s debt crisis
Trump worries and leader absences cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
Climate financing: The impact of potential US withdrawal for Africa
COP29: SA still at a crossroad on climate change
