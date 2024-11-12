Opinion

CARTOON: Just climate finance for Africa

12 November 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Tuesday, November 12 2024
Tuesday, November 12 2024

EDITORIAL: Saving our burning planet

COP29 summit is taking place against backdrop of evidence that global warming is accelerating
Opinion
1 hour ago

COP29: Climate finance should not worsen SA’s debt crisis

Developing countries cannot be expected to resort to loans with onerous conditions
Opinion
16 hours ago

Trump worries and leader absences cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku

Delegates fret over US commitment after president-elect’s campaign promises
World
13 hours ago

Climate financing: The impact of potential US withdrawal for Africa

Fears of US backtracking on commitments voiced, even though it ‘has not been pulling its weight’
National
11 hours ago

COP29: SA still at a crossroad on climate change

SA, with a legacy of heavy reliance on coal, finds itself at a critical point, striving to balance its energy demands with global environmental ...
National
1 week ago
Monday, November 11 2024
Monday, November 11 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Sean Summers boldly rescues Pick n ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
GAVIN RICH: Boks cruise home but room for ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Sadc should act over Mozambique
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GREG BECKER: Musk’s department of government ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.