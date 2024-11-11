Opinion

CARTOON: Smooth power transition vs chaos

11 November 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, November 11 2024
Monday, November 11 2024

Grindrod lifts suspension on its Maputo, Matola operations

The group will continue to monitor the situation in Mozambique where protests have broken out over the outcome of the recent polls
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: A tale of two elections

Botswana and Mozambique  have different outcomes
Opinion
6 days ago

Inside Mozambique’s jihadist war

Through extensive interviews in Cabo Delgado, researchers shed light on the inner workings of Al-Shabab
Life
4 days ago

Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi concedes defeat after poll

The governing Botswana Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election
World
1 week ago

Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers diamond sales pact

Recently elected Duma Boko wants to ‘engage the other party’ in proper negotiations as soon as possible
World
1 week ago
Friday, November 8 2024
Friday, November 8 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Sean Summers boldly rescues Pick n ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role ...
Opinion
3.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: The wines that legends and rock ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STEPHEN CRANSTON: PPS Mutual shows SA ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LAEL BETHLEHEM: Joburg’s natural wonders are also ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.