WENDY ALEXANDER: From opposition to transformation

For more than a decade, the DA has been the persistent voice of fiscal responsibility and economic pragmatism in SA politics. What began as warnings from lone voices in parliament has now transformed into tangible policy shifts that promise to reshape our nation’s economic trajectory.
In 2012, when then-DA finance spokesperson Tim Harris first raised the alarm about unsustainable government spending, few listened. While other parties were content with status quo rhetoric, the DA was meticulously mapping out a path to fiscal sustainability.
Helen Zille was already advocating for private sector partnerships at a time when conventional wisdom pushed for state-led solutions. Dion George, now forestry, fisheries and environment minister, was challenging the fundamental approach to government expenditure long before it was fashionable.
While state capture eroded our democratic institutions, the DA stood as a resolute bulwark. When state-owned enterprises were being systematically dismantled during the Jacob Zuma years, we didn’t just criticise — we demanded accountability. Our relentless pursuit of transparency ultimately enabled the public protector’s investigations, exposing the systematic looting that had become endemic.
The recent medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) was not just a financial document; it is a testament to the DA’s long-standing economic vision finally gaining traction. Consider the fundamental shifts: a government now committed to reducing debt, moving from consumption-based spending to investment-driven growth, and creating meaningful structural reforms. These are not just policy tweaks — they represent a fundamental reimagining of how we approach economic development.
The government looks set on moving from a trajectory of runaway debt to a structured approach that will see debt-to-GDP reduce to 70% by 2030/31, by changing our approach in how we deal with money we owe. Instead of letting debt grow out of control we now have a clear plan to lower our debt. This will help us spend more money on critical items such as schools, hospitals, social services and quality service delivery.
By simplifying public-private partnerships and creating innovative financing mechanisms, we are unlocking billions of rand in potential infrastructure investment, changing how we build and improve our country’s basic systems. Making it easier for the government and private companies to work together and finding new ways to pay for projects, we can now invest more money in big improvements. This means we will have smoother, safer roads, more dependable electricity and faster, more efficient ways to move goods and people.
These are not just numbers on a page. These changes will make everyday life better for people, helping them get to work easier, keep their lights on, and make a real improvement in citizens’ daily lives.
The MTBPS signals big changes on how key parts of our economy work. By creating a more competitive electricity market, allowing more companies to use freight rail lines, and improving water services. These are not just minor adjustments — they are major fixes to problems that have been holding back our country’s growth for years. By making these systems work better and more fairly, we can help businesses grow, create more jobs, and make our economy stronger and more efficient.
Perhaps most significantly, this MTBPS marks a decisive break from the past. No more pouring taxpayer money into failing state-owned enterprises. No more e-toll systems that burden citizens. Instead, we are seeing a pragmatic approach that prioritises efficiency and accountability.
The DA’s journey from being the lone sensible voice in the wilderness to a key architect of economic policy demonstrates a fundamental truth: persistent, principled opposition can drive meaningful change. What seemed like idealistic proposals a decade ago are now becoming governmental strategy.
This is more than a political victory. It is a victory for every South African who believes in responsible governance, economic opportunity and a future built on pragmatism rather than patronage. The road ahead remains challenging. But for the first time in years there is genuine reason for optimism.
WENDY ALEXANDER: From opposition to transformation
What seemed like idealistic proposals a decade ago are now becoming governmental strategy
• Alexander is DA finance spokesperson.
