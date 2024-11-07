The rand has attempted to reverse the losses it suffered after Donald Trump’s presidential election win
Changes to US foreign policy could spell doom for indebted South Africans
This week Whitfield speaks to Sir Brad Fried
The long-standing Zuma ally is among several EFF leaders who have left the red berets to join MK
Despite some municipalities taking action against illegal land use, there appears to be a lack of political will
Michael Sachs, former head of Treasury budget office, says less austerity would lead to more credible outlook
Despite various challenges, the recent Southern African Transport and Logistics Reportfinds that the export outlook for SA and many of its neighbours remains 'remarkably robust', particularly for ...
South Africans have been urged to postpone non-essential visits to Mozambique until further notice
Scots boast formidable centre pairing in a well-rounded team
The team has denied rumours that the Ferrari-bound driver will not drive final three races of 2024
CARTOON: Here we Agoa again
EDITORIAL: A pitiless rebuke for the US Democrats
ROCHELLE MAPHOTO: Trump’s comeback heralds harder US approach to Africa
Donald Trump returns to the White House
SIMON BARBER: How to sweet talk Trump if win puts Africa in the outhouse
RAJNEESH NARULA: Africa should be a player in the trade game rather than being the board
