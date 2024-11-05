NEWS FROM THE FUTURE
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The FAANGs lose their bite
US and EU regulators rein in rampant market dominance
05 November 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: October 28 2027
Since the US and EU regulators pulled the fangs out of the FAANGs in a co-ordinated move two months ago, there is a new sense of urgency and optimism in the world’s tech hubs. The FAANGs, originally comprising the five most dominant US tech companies — Facebook (now Meta), Apple, Amazon, Netflix (replaced by Nvidia) and Google (now Alphabet) — received their marching orders from the Federal Trade Commission in a move many see as a warning to the industry overall to “grow and become huge, but don’t become so dominant you kill your competition”. Microsoft didn’t escape either. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.