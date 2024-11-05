BJORN LOMBORG: Public patience with pricey and poor climate policy wears thin

Innovation in green energy has been sorely neglected for the past thirt years, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
As climate policy increasingly drives up living costs with next to no results, voters are becoming wearier of expansive green promises. We can only hope this backlash will lead to better, cheaper and more effective measures.
Voters are inevitably viewing climate policies with more scepticism, after dealing with climate activists blocking roads and gluing themselves to runways, celebrities who take private jets while lecturing us about taking the bus, and policies that cost the world but deliver little. The transformation has been reflected in rightward shifts in various European countries in the EU elections, and a broad perception of a “green backlash”.
Germany’s energy policy was famously promised to cost the public merely the equivalent of one scoop of ice cream each month. Now, as costs have far surpassed €500bn, the per-person price tag seems more comparable to an entire ice cream truck. Similarly, in the UK, Germany and the US the crippling costs to families of policies such as replacing gas stoves or boilers have become evident, leading to repeated political reversals.
In general, what we’re seeing exemplifies what climate economists have long warned: policies pushing a transition to greener energy are inherently costly. McKinsey estimates that the cost of a transition from fossil fuels to green energy would exceed $5-trillion annually, and recent economic estimates show that the resulting slowing economic growth could make the real economic effect five times higher. For the average person in wealthier nations this translates to unaffordable costs of about $11,500 per year.
At the same time, climate policies are delivering far less than promised. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act was hailed for its potential to dramatically lower emissions rapidly this decade for $369bn. It turns out the price could run in the trillions, and the effect on temperatures is far smaller than promised. In Germany, landmark legislation to switch to green energy has achieved next to nothing: in 2010, 79.6% of German energy was powered by fossil fuel, while 12 years later it had declined by just 0.3 percentage points to 79.3%.
The shrillness of climate doom also wears down voters. While climate change is a real and man-made problem, constant end-of-the-world proclamations from media and campaigners hugely overstate the situation. While climate economics shows the overall impact of global warming is negative, its likely total impact is equivalent to one or two recessions over the rest of the century — a problem, but nowhere near end-of-world.
And, of course, voters face many other pressing problems and needs — inflation, healthcare, education and security. Polling data illustrates a shift in sentiment. For instance, ahead of the EU elections German voters revealed a significant drop in climate concern. In the US climate change remains a lesser issue, with climate change ranking 12th of 14 priorities in the build-up to today's election.
There is a real need for smarter, more practical climate policies. What we need most is innovation. Throughout history humanity has tackled major challenges not by imposing restrictions, but by developing transformative technologies. We didn’t address air pollution by banning cars; we created the catalytic converter, which significantly reduced emissions. Similarly, we didn’t combat hunger by urging people to eat less; the Green Revolution allowed farmers to produce far more food.
However, for the past 30 years innovation in green energy has been sorely neglected. Back in 1980 developed countries allocated over 8c of every $100 of GDP to research into low-carbon technologies. But as climate policies shifted towards making fossil fuels more expensive spending on green innovation fell by half, down to less than 4c per $100. Investment in green energy research has been shown to yield significant benefits. Studies indicate that every dollar invested in green R&D could prevent $11 in long-term climate damage, making it arguably the most effective global climate policy available.
When R&D eventually drives the cost of green energy below fossil fuels everyone will switch — not just rich countries, but crucially also China, India and Africa. Patience with today’s hugely expensive but ineffective climate policies is wearing thin. Fortunately, this could be the push we need to change track and focus on far cheaper innovation that could actually fix climate change.
• Dr Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center and visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.
BJORN LOMBORG: Public patience with pricey and poor climate policy wears thin
When R&D eventually drives the cost of green energy below fossil fuels everyone will switch — not just rich countries
As climate policy increasingly drives up living costs with next to no results, voters are becoming wearier of expansive green promises. We can only hope this backlash will lead to better, cheaper and more effective measures.
Voters are inevitably viewing climate policies with more scepticism, after dealing with climate activists blocking roads and gluing themselves to runways, celebrities who take private jets while lecturing us about taking the bus, and policies that cost the world but deliver little. The transformation has been reflected in rightward shifts in various European countries in the EU elections, and a broad perception of a “green backlash”.
Germany’s energy policy was famously promised to cost the public merely the equivalent of one scoop of ice cream each month. Now, as costs have far surpassed €500bn, the per-person price tag seems more comparable to an entire ice cream truck. Similarly, in the UK, Germany and the US the crippling costs to families of policies such as replacing gas stoves or boilers have become evident, leading to repeated political reversals.
In general, what we’re seeing exemplifies what climate economists have long warned: policies pushing a transition to greener energy are inherently costly. McKinsey estimates that the cost of a transition from fossil fuels to green energy would exceed $5-trillion annually, and recent economic estimates show that the resulting slowing economic growth could make the real economic effect five times higher. For the average person in wealthier nations this translates to unaffordable costs of about $11,500 per year.
At the same time, climate policies are delivering far less than promised. The Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act was hailed for its potential to dramatically lower emissions rapidly this decade for $369bn. It turns out the price could run in the trillions, and the effect on temperatures is far smaller than promised. In Germany, landmark legislation to switch to green energy has achieved next to nothing: in 2010, 79.6% of German energy was powered by fossil fuel, while 12 years later it had declined by just 0.3 percentage points to 79.3%.
The shrillness of climate doom also wears down voters. While climate change is a real and man-made problem, constant end-of-the-world proclamations from media and campaigners hugely overstate the situation. While climate economics shows the overall impact of global warming is negative, its likely total impact is equivalent to one or two recessions over the rest of the century — a problem, but nowhere near end-of-world.
And, of course, voters face many other pressing problems and needs — inflation, healthcare, education and security. Polling data illustrates a shift in sentiment. For instance, ahead of the EU elections German voters revealed a significant drop in climate concern. In the US climate change remains a lesser issue, with climate change ranking 12th of 14 priorities in the build-up to today's election.
There is a real need for smarter, more practical climate policies. What we need most is innovation. Throughout history humanity has tackled major challenges not by imposing restrictions, but by developing transformative technologies. We didn’t address air pollution by banning cars; we created the catalytic converter, which significantly reduced emissions. Similarly, we didn’t combat hunger by urging people to eat less; the Green Revolution allowed farmers to produce far more food.
However, for the past 30 years innovation in green energy has been sorely neglected. Back in 1980 developed countries allocated over 8c of every $100 of GDP to research into low-carbon technologies. But as climate policies shifted towards making fossil fuels more expensive spending on green innovation fell by half, down to less than 4c per $100. Investment in green energy research has been shown to yield significant benefits. Studies indicate that every dollar invested in green R&D could prevent $11 in long-term climate damage, making it arguably the most effective global climate policy available.
When R&D eventually drives the cost of green energy below fossil fuels everyone will switch — not just rich countries, but crucially also China, India and Africa. Patience with today’s hugely expensive but ineffective climate policies is wearing thin. Fortunately, this could be the push we need to change track and focus on far cheaper innovation that could actually fix climate change.
• Dr Lomborg is president of the Copenhagen Consensus Center and visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.
BJORN LOMBORG: Clever African education policy that could make a difference for children globally
BJORN LOMBORG: Stop throwing good money after bad for green transition
BJORN LOMBORG: A quick transition from fossil fuels is naïve and impossible
BJORN LOMBORG: Climate activism diverts funds from poverty relief
BJORN LOMBORG: The politicisation of climate research
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
VINCENT OBISIE-ORLU: Answering nature biodiversity plea at COP16
TEBOHO MAKHABANE: Retirement funds can help drive job creation and sustainable ...
JAKKIE CILLIERS: How to power South Africa’s future
MARK BOSHOFF: How EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism could reshape SA ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.