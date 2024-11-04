Opinion

CARTOON: Masisi’s marching orders

04 November 2024 - 11:30
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, November 4 2024
Monday, November 4 2024

Botswana’s new president aims to clinch De Beers diamond sales pact

Recently elected Duma Boko wants to ‘engage the other party’ in proper negotiations as soon as possible
World
1 day ago

Botswana president Mokgweetsi Masisi concedes defeat after poll

The governing Botswana Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority in this week’s election
World
3 days ago

Botswana votes amid focus on diamond downturn

President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s Botswana Democratic Party remains the favourite to win despite its falling popularity
World
4 days ago

PODCAST | Opportunities for investment in Botswana

Business Day Spotlight speaks to Omphitlhetse Bobo Senosi and Taona Kokera
Economy
1 month ago
Friday, November 1 2024
Friday, November 1 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LETTER: Sooliman is a global hero
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: Checking on the president
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PALESA MORUDU ROSENBERG: Why the US election can ...
Opinion
4.
GHALEB CACHALIA: DA and ANC must get a grip on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN RICH: Defeat to New Zealand shows ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.