NEIL OVERY: Weaponising science in SA’s nuclear discourse
The denigration of other disciplines or voices is dangerous as nuclear power poses so many questions that science cannot answer
During her welcoming speech at last month’s Nuclear Energy Summit hosted by the department of electricity & energy in Tshwane, Princy Mthombeni, one of SA’s most vocal nuclear boosters, referenced author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s observation that it is dangerous to reduce anything to a single story, reminding those present of “the importance of embracing diverse perspectives”.
Speaking at the summit, both electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and his deputy, Samantha Graham-Marê, continued on this theme by emphasising that the government was intent on engaging properly with all stakeholders when it comes to nuclear power. For example, Graham-Marê stated that “our ministry is not going to compromise on public participation ... openness and transparency ... we need to work together”...
