MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: Israel places itself above the rest of humanity by banning UN body
The UMRWA is being shut down because there's nothing the UN can do about it
01 November 2024 - 05:00
Eighteen years ago the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) appointed the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu to head a fact-finding mission into Israeli military operations in Gaza.
The council expressed grave concern “at the continued violation by the occupying power, Israel, of the human rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory”, describing its military attacks as “a collective punishment of the civilians”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.