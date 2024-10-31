Wednesday’s MTBPS did not excite the market, one analyst says
The finance minister’s medium-term budget has steered a sustainable line between the political fringes in the GNU
Whitfield speaks to UK entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Party’s national general council is where it will take stock of policies
The beer maker has also raised its full-year guidance and announced a $2bn share buyback over the next 12 months
Finance minister says GNU agrees fiscal consolidation must take place
Report finds women continue to lag behind but there are more blacks in senior leadership roles
Robust consumer spending rises at fastest pace since Q1 2023 as business investment in equipment surges
At stumps the home team was 38/4, with Kagiso Rabada claiming two wickets
The Huawei Mate XT is rewriting the rulebook on foldables with a glimpse into the future of mobile technology
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Godongwana’s growth dilemma
SA facing a fork in the road, says Treasury
EDITORIAL: Godongwana stays the course
Lower tax revenue has led to fiscal slippage, MTBPS shows
WATCH: Finance minister’s 2024 medium-term budget policy statement
End of road for SOE bailouts, Godongwana says in MTBPS
