JAMIE MCGEEVER: Magnificent Seven hold key to S&P 500’s best year this century
Big tech firms have accounted for 50% of the index’s 22% gain so far this year
30 October 2024 - 05:00
Orlando — With just two months left in 2024, the S&P 500 is poised to post its biggest annual gain this century. Whether it achieves this remarkable feat is likely to be determined in the next two weeks.
Over the past 10 months, markets have faced elevated interest rates, heightened bond market volatility and escalating geopolitical tensions. Yet as October draws to a close, the S&P 500 is flirting with its best year-to-date performance in more than a quarter century. Can the upward momentum be maintained for two more months?..
