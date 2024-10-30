Opinion

CARTOON: GNU tug-of-war

30 October 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, October 30 2024
Wednesday, October 30 2024

SA and Ukraine visa waiver on hold ‘for more consultations’

Presidency says DA minister was dishonest about pact: Ramaphosa did not formalise signing
National
2 days ago

Presidency challenges Leon Schreiber over signing of SA-Ukraine visa deal

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says talks between the two countries started in 2020
National
1 day ago

GNU divided about SA’s friendship with Russia

DA rejects President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assertion that Russia is an ally and friend of SA
National
6 days ago

TOM EATON: Ramaphosa’s Musk meeting a cheap way to put SA on map

President knew he was talking nonsense when he insisted that SA is the billionaire’s home
Opinion
4 weeks ago

PETER BRUCE: SA has no small task regaining diplomatic ground

Pretoria’s position on Ukraine has irritated the Americans on both sides of their politics
Opinion
3 months ago
Tuesday, October 29 2024
Tuesday, October 29 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TOM EATON: President causes shock in ANC by ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: What to expect from a Trump presidency
Opinion / Editorials
3.
RAJNEESH NARULA: Africa should be a player in the ...
Opinion
4.
ALEX MALAPANE: SA must consider funding students ...
Opinion
5.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Order books are full, but skills ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.