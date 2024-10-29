RAJNEESH NARULA: Africa should be a player in the trade game rather than being the board

It is likely that Africa will remain peripheral to the US as China, Ukraine and the Middle East occupy most of their attention, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
With just a few days to go the outcome of the US election remains poised on a knife edge, and it’s difficult to predict what lies ahead for Africa in terms of US trade and foreign policies. However, one thing is for sure: whoever wins on November 5 we are likely to see a number of unintended consequences playing out across the continent.
Zeal Akaraiwe, founder of risk management consultancy firm Graeme Blaque Advisory, said the election results would send a number of metaphorical ping-pong balls up into the air. “They are going to drop down, bounce around and impact things in ways we did not see coming,” he said at a recent Dunning Africa Centre webinar, adding that there may not be that much difference between a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win.
Charles E Stevens, associate professor and vice-chair of the department of management & global business at Rutgers Business School, who also participated in the webinar, suggests that under Harris there could be continuity of the Biden administration’s policies. “There is more uncertainty under Trump: the distribution of [possible] outcomes is wider.”
Agoa continuation
Incumbent US President Joe Biden has already expressed support for the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) being reauthorised next year. The act allows certain Sub-Saharan countries in Africa to export particular goods to the US duty-free, and trade under Agoa averages $11.6bn a year. A Harris win is, therefore, likely to mean a continuation of Agoa while Trump’s preference for bilateral trade agreements also raises valid concerns that he would not reauthorise Agoa.
Trump has, and likely will again, cut taxes for the wealthy. To offset these losses he plans to implement larger tariffs on all imports — 60% tariffs on all goods from China and up to 20% on goods from anywhere else. This would turn the clocks back nearly a century on economic strategy, according to The Economist. It could also cause a host of unintended consequences across Africa.
Stevens points out that while it won’t happen overnight, extraordinarily high tariffs on goods from China could see some Chinese manufacturers moving their bases to African countries. This way they could take advantage of low labour costs and lower US import tariffs, but it might not necessarily be good for African economies. It would create jobs, but at the same time the incoming Chinese firms would likely outcompete domestic African businesses.
Akaraiwe said this is an example of Africa being used as the board, rather than being an active player in the game of trade itself. It is notable that ultimately both the Trump and the Biden administrations’ attitudes towards China have been similar. After all, it was the Biden administration that recently imposed 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.
Trump is clearly the more radical of the two candidates. But Harris, while less extreme, still sees a world in which America is best served by soft protectionism, including subsidies for favoured industries.
Though a Harris victory would likely see Agoa continue, it is not certain, and a continuation is still not as beneficial to participating countries as it could be. There are a number of reasons for this.
The first is that participation is totally at the US’s behest. To qualify for — and remain a part of — Agoa, countries must adhere to certain rules and failure to do so leads to disqualification. Niger, Gabon and Uganda were recently disqualified because of governance issues. SA — the biggest beneficiary of Agoa — risks disqualification because of its association with Russia and China. Even if Agoa is reauthorised next year we could see more countries omitted because of their affiliations with China.
Agoa-aligned countries are still largely exporting (cheaper) raw materials such as oil, gas and precious metals, while importing expensive completed manufactured products. The winner remains the US, and any policy will ensure this remains the case as Biden, Harris and Trump all promote economic nationalism in their own ways, and none has paid significant attention to Africa thus far.
Trade logistics
In the end, it is likely that Africa will remain peripheral to the US — perhaps becoming slightly more marginalised if Trump wins the election — as China, Ukraine and the Middle East occupy most of their attention. Where does that leave African governments and businesses?
Perhaps instead of waiting for the fallout from this election — and future ones — to hit us we can consider taking steps to work on the things that are within our control. For example, improving trade logistics by enhancing transportation networks and digital connectivity to smooth the way for trade with the US and others, or investing in local manufacturing to create value-added products the US wants to buy from us.
Leaning into the African Continental Free Trade Area to boost regional integration and reduce trade barriers among African countries could create a more unified market that appeals to investors looking for stable supply chains.
Recent McKinsey research also suggests that as the continent will soon have the world’s largest working-age population, our people could soon become our greatest asset — and export. But only if countries invest suitably in relevant skills development.
In a race that is impossible to call, the best strategy for Africa is to focus on what makes sense for its own sustainable growth. Rather than sitting around as the ping-pong balls of unintended consequences are shot our way, we could get up and play.
• Narula is director of the Dunning Africa Centre (DAC) at Henley Business School Africa and John H Dunning chair of international business regulation at Henley Business School, University of Reading. This article is an edited summary of a discussion during a recent DAC webinar.

• Narula is director of the Dunning Africa Centre (DAC) at Henley Business School Africa and John H Dunning chair of international business regulation at Henley Business School, University of Reading. This article is an edited summary of a discussion during a recent DAC webinar.
