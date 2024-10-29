Opinion

CARTOON: SADC’s hollow endorsement

29 October 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday, October 29 2024

EDITORIAL: Frelimo’s dodgy election victory

Thousands protest against what they see as widespread irregularities at the polls
Opinion
1 day ago

Upstart Podemos party reshapes opposition as Frelimo sweeps to victory in Mozambique

Despite a dominant win by Frelimo, new force Podemos has secured a vibrant second place in Mozambique
National
1 day ago

Voting, cheating — and killing in Mozambique

Mozambique’s recent election, whether free or not, remains tainted
News & Fox
5 days ago

Frelimo’s Daniel Chapo wins contested Mozambique election

Runner-up has claimed fraud and called for protests, while observers say the election was not free and fair
World
4 days ago

Mozambique police clash with protesters after disputed election

Several wounded in Maputo protests over murder of opposition figures and suspected election fraud
World
1 week ago
