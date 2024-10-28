VINCENT OBISIE-ORLU: Answering nature biodiversity plea at COP16

SA’s participation in the 16th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP16) to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which is taking place in Colombia now, raises an urgent question: what happens when Mother Nature calls and we’re too busy doomscrolling to pick up?
Climate change continues to have devastating fallout for people and the environment. It includeshurricanes in North America, heatwaves in Egypt and Europe, and flooding in the Sahara. With each new climate change incident, global ecosystems move closer to collapse, potentially reducing biodiversity. Any biodiversity losses will accelerate overstepping our planetary boundaries — by 2023, we had already transgressed six of nine.
COP16 cannot be just another fancy acronym or talk-shop about our problems. It’s a wake-up call for SA to step up and shout from the rooftopsabout the urgent need for more substantial global commitments to conservation.
We often go about our daily lives without fully appreciating the significance and beauty of the biodiversity surrounding us. Biodiversity, encompassing the variety of plants, animals, soil and ecosystems, is the very foundation of our existence.
As South Africans we are fortunate to be surrounded by a rich variety of life, which makes our country one of the world’s natural wonders. However, this treasure is under threat. According to the SANational Biodiversity Institute’s 2019 assessment, nearly 14% of species and 50% of ecosystem types in the country are in peril, including some of our most iconic species.
This reality adds a bitter note to your morning rooibos tea when you realise this staple and the honeybees one depends on for sweetness could be gone forever without change, replaced by imitations that could never fill the void.
Damage vineyards
Nearly 25% of our country’s GDP relies directly on nature, so ignoring these issues would be tantamount to economic suicide. As such we must be mindful of how we treat our environment and biodiversity,and start considering the long-term consequences of our actions.
Climate change is a problem of our own making, causing damage to the vineyards and farms that produce our favourite wines and snacks. In SA rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns wreak havoc on our rich biodiversity, food security and the livelihoods of thousands who depend on the land for survival.
Africa is one of the most vulnerable regions facing the effects of climate change. The notion that extreme weather is a norm here is irrelevant in the face of global catastrophe. The fallout grows increasingly evident daily — from the expansion of the Sahara and Karoo deserts to the dying rivers in the Eastern Cape and the threats faced by our prized Kruger National Park.
Beyond immediate effects, climate change threatens our collective heritage. The Cape Floristic Region, home to innumerable plant varieties, is under siege from increased wildfires and unpredictable rainfall patterns. As a nation proud of our heritage, we must make a concerted effort to protect our natural treasures and ensure the survival of these ecosystems for future generations.
The National Biodiversity Framework and the National Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan (2015-25) are important legislative frameworks to conserve SA’s rich biodiversity. However, these initiatives face significant challenges, including insufficient funding and the need for strategic investments. While funding is crucial, it is not the only factor determining the success of conservation efforts. Practical strategies, strong institutional capacity and public participation are also essential. Simply throwing money at the problem without addressing these other factors is unlikely to yield significant results.
Safeguard heritage
Moreover, the recently signed Climate Change Act and the Presidential Climate Commission efforts focus primarily on climate mitigation, often sidelining adaptation and biodiversity preservation. It raises the question: what happens if all of these frameworks are just well-meaning words on paper, unable to withstand the political heat? We need legislation that prioritises biodiversity protection alongside climate action.
Addressing biodiversity conservation challenges requires a comprehensive, strategic approach considering different ecosystems and regions’ specific needs and priorities. By investing in biodiversity conservation, SA can safeguard its natural heritage, promote sustainable development, and improve the quality of life for its citizens.
Community engagement is crucial for conservation, with citizens, nongovernmental organisations and local communities serving as vital allies. Initiatives such as Working for Water create jobs in marginalised areas by managing invasive species, contributing to conservation and employment. Addressing the growth of invasive species is an often-overlooked element of biodiversity perseveration. Beyond this, contributions from communities such as Xolobeni, which have proudly protected their land and maintained the biodiversity of their areas, cannot be ignored as crucial agents of change.
We must also not overlook indigenous communities’ invaluable knowledge. Practices such as rotational grazing and sustainable harvesting help maintain biodiversity and help with the sequestration of carbon. For example, the Khoisan people’s fire management techniques promote biodiversity and prevent wildfires. Integrating these practices into our strategies strengthens conservation and enhances ecosystem resilience.
Pollination services
Climate finance for loss and damage falls short of what is required, or remains inaccessible. The regime about loss and damage places limited attention on the issue of biodiversity and ecosystem loss and destruction. Investing in ecosystem protection has the potential for high returns if done correctly, with capital invested in restoration potentially generating returns in services such as clean water, carbon sequestration and agriculture.
Honeybees and their pollination services for about 50 agricultural products can bevalued at more than R10bn annually, underscoring the critical economic role of biodiversity and the extreme risks of starvation, famine and loss of livelihood in the event of their continued loss.As much as efforts to value “ecosystem services” more accurately are to be welcomed, reducing biodiversity to its perceivedmonetary value overlooks the intrinsic value of nature in all its irreducible complexity.
Considerthe health implications of biodiversity loss. It poses significant risks, from respiratory issues due to poor air quality to rising zoonotic diseases. This is not to mention the numerous medicinal plants at risk from biodiversity loss.Our health and ecosystems are deeply interconnected; preserving biodiversity is crucial for the environment, our economies and public health.
As the COP16 talks continue, I envision a scenario reminiscent of former Gabon president Ali Bongo requesting friends of the country to “make noise” after a coup,spawning a series of memes. Instead of Bongo, climate change holds Mother Nature hostage as she sits in the chair, sipping my beloved rooibos tea. She looks you in the eye, urging you to speak up for biodiversity before your favourite drinks and flowers vanish forever.
We cannot attend COP16 then simply sit back and hope for change. As we discuss frameworks we must raise our voices, including the perspectives of marginalised communities and indigenous people. Sending a delegation to Colombia is not enough; we need to send a resounding message that echoes worldwide. Mother Nature is calling for us to make some noise. Together, we can ensure SA’s unique biodiversity thrives for generations.
• Obisie-Orlu is a researcher in the natural resource governance and climate change programme at Good Governance Africa.
