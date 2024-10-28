NEIL COETZER: Proposed labour law changes fall short in boosting growth

When reading through the proposed changes to labour law one cannot help but feel that a golden opportunity to deal with some pressing issues is being missed, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
If recent reports on progress made by the labour law reform task team are correct, employers should not hold their breath for sweeping changes that may make it easier to do business in SA.
The proposed changes appear to be incremental rather than wholesale. With SA’s economic growth in the doldrums and unemployment at a record high, this will not be enough — our legislators need to think bigger.
Positive changes are being discussed, such as narrowing the definition of “unfair labour practice”, increasing the deeming provision for non-standard work in section 198 from three to 12 months, and possibly exempting smaller employers from having to comply with retrenchment laws.
However, larger employers may not be so lucky. One of the proposals affecting them is a possible increase of the mandatory consultation period for a large-scale retrenchment from 60 to 120 days.
Other likely changes that would be useful, include making it easier to use the inquiry by arbitrator provisions in the Labour Relations Act, preventing duplication of disputes, and restricting the remedies of well-paid employees to compensation only (unless their dismissals are automatically unfair).
However, when reading through the changes one cannot help but feel that a golden opportunity to deal with some pressing issues is being missed.For example:
No attempt has been made to deal with theceaseless tide of meritless disputes being referred to the Commision for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA), bargaining councils and the labour court. No appropriate measures are in place to curb the abuse of the dispute resolution provisions of our labour laws by unscrupulous or opportunistic employees, many of whom seek nothing more than to extract a nuisance settlement from their former employers. The CCMA seems content with its role as an aggregator of disputes, rather than a gatekeeper of the dispute resolution machinery assigned to it.
The attempts to make it easier for employers to dismiss, such as exempting people aged under 30 and those in employment for less than six months from the unfair dismissal provisions of the act, are a useful start but do not go far enough. The choice to limit rights based on an arbitrary age is also likely to face a court challenge based on unfair discrimination.Legislators should instead reconsider the concept of unfair dismissal and limit it to those instances that presently qualify as “automatically unfair dismissals” under section 187 of the act.
Doing away with the unfair dismissal regime would make it easier for employers to hire and fire without the threat of being dragged off to the CCMA at every turn. It would also incentivise employers to employ more employees (rather than using labour brokers) and invest further in their businesses.
The proposed amendments give smaller employers some freedom in retrenchment processes, but it is unclear why it would only apply to them; the regulation of restraint of trade agreements should also be considered.
After a movement from the Federal Trade Commission in the US, in which it proposed the outlawing of “noncompete” agreements as they are anticompetitive, several other countries have followed suit.
In the UK the government has also proposed limiting the duration of restraint of trade agreements to three months, to encourage fair competition. Australia is considering replicating the requirement of German law that employees be remunerated during the restraint period.
As a rule, greater competition promotes industry and, ultimately, employee rights. There appears to be no attempt to consider whether the principles of majoritarianism and voluntarism are still relevant to our labour laws now, particularly in the context of collective bargaining.
Trade unions are struggling to remain relevant in the modern workplace and union membership has been declining for many years as employees look for alternatives. The laws that entrench their status should be revisited,and consideration given to extending the right to collective bargaining to entities other than trade unions.
Now may be the time to resurrect the idea of a workplace forum, albeit with some tweaks to make it more appealing to employers and employees.
Another 10 years of heavy labour market regulation must be avoided. The government of national unity appears to be having some positive effects on SA, such as the steps to make it easier for foreigners to obtain work permits.
A changed political landscape should encourage the National Economic Development & Labour Councilto be bold, look at our existing laws with new eyes, and consider removing the obstacles that inhibit our prosperity as a country.
• Coetzer is head of employment at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela.
