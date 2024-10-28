Opinion

CARTOON: US election poser

28 October 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, October 28 2024
Monday, October 28 2024

Michelle Obama, Harris and Trump campaign in Michigan

Michelle Obama is the latest example of the Democrats turning to star power in the final days of the election cycle
World
13 hours ago

Chinese hackers targeted phones affiliated with Harris campaign, source says

Claim that Harris has emboldened China and Iran to prevent Trump from returning to office
World
16 hours ago

Trump’s former chief of staff labels him ‘fascist’

John Kelly tells newspaper the former president has no understanding of the US constitution or the rule of law
World
4 days ago

Harris and Trump in dead heat across swing states

Washington Post poll puts the Democrat ahead in Georgia and the Republican leading in Arizona
World
6 days ago

SIMON BARBER: Musk sets his sights on power behind the throne

SpaceX CEO’s motive for investing in Trump could be related to his fixation with colonising Mars
Opinion
1 week ago
Friday, October 25 2024
Friday, October 25 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
ALEX MALAPANE: SA must consider funding students ...
Opinion
2.
LUNGILE MASHELE: Order books are full, but skills ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Risk of jet fuel shortages ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: How low can rates go as inflation ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MPHO TSEDU: Can Brics enhance SA’s ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.