CLYDE RUSSELL: China’s appetite for thermal coal drives up prices
A reduction in hydropower is the main reason for China’s increased coal-fired power generation
25 October 2024 - 05:00
Launceston, Australia — China is adding renewable energies such as wind and solar to its electricity grid at a record pace, but it is also boosting the use of coal-fired generation, with September data showing a sharp increase.
The world’s second-biggest economy saw power generation of 802.4-billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) in September, an increase of 6.0% from the corresponding month last year, official data showed last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.