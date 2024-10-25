Opinion

CARTOON: Friends of Putin summit

25 October 2024 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, October 25 2024
Friday, October 25 2024

Putin warns of Middle East conflagration as Xi calls for end to Ukraine war

The Brics summit has shown the depth of Russia’s relations beyond the Western world
World
16 hours ago

Ramaphosa tells Putin Russia is valued ally and friend to SA

President is in Russia for Brics summit and bilateral meeting with Vladmir Putin
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Pretoria’s place in Brics

While Putin basks in the limelight, SA should choose what is in the best interests of its citizens
Opinion
2 days ago

DA draws ire of Cyril Ramaphosa and other parties for anti-Russia statement

The president’s spokesperson says that while the DA may maintain its own foreign policy, it cannot impose its position on Ramaphosa under the GNU
National
18 hours ago

Cyril Ramaphosa urges deepening of economic and financial ties within Brics

The group must ‘enhance beneficiation of mineral endowments of Brics countries closest to source’, Ramaphosa said
National
23 hours ago
Thursday, October 24 2024
Thursday, October 24 2024
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: GNU a coalition after all — and ANC ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Fear and ambition fuel EFF’s ...
Opinion
3.
GREG BECKER: Interpreting the US presidential ...
Opinion
4.
LETTER: ANC avarice, not fear
Opinion / Letters
5.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Risk of jet fuel shortages ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.