KENNETH MOKGATLHE: Fear and ambition fuel EFF’s emigration crisis

The recent resignations of two senior leaders from the EFF should come as no surprise. Party leader Julius Malema had hinted at a looming exodus, which became more evident after Floyd Shivambu’s defection to Jacob Zuma’s MK party after the election.
The reasons behind this trend can be categorised into push and pull factors. On the push side, members have become disheartened by the party’s inability to show internal growth, particularly its restriction on members advancing to more influential positions.
There is also a deep-seated fear of voicing opinions that differ from Malema’s, compounded by years of internal divisions that are often silenced through intimidation. Members fear retaliation from the leadership, as seen when more than 210 party deployees were dismissed for failing to bus supporters to the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebration. In addition, Malema’s warning to the party’s provincial structures that performed poorly in the elections has created a depressed atmosphere of in the party.
There are also a number of pull factors that draw members towards other opportunities. Many seek the chance to further their political careers without being stifled by the party’s rigid hierarchy, where freedom of expression is constrained and victimisation is rampant. EFF members are enticed by better financial perks, unburdened by the obligation to donate a portion of their salaries to the party, which is a requirement in the EFF.
A prime example of these dynamics is impeached public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who found herself unable to effectively challenge those she believed victimised her during her tenure. Her position as an EFF MP proved to be a demotion compared with the influence and perks she previously enjoyed. With her legal career offering greater income and stability, there is speculation she may join her husband at the MK party, where she could enjoy her full salary without the financial obligations of EFF membership or the need to appease Malema politically.
For Mkhwebane, the financial strain of being an MP in the EFF, coupled with the lack of significant political or struggle credentials, made her time in the party unsustainable. She harbours seething resentment, believing she was unfairly targeted during her time as public protector. The MK party appears more aligned with her agenda as it was formed primarily to challenge ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and is composed largely of disgruntled individuals.
Another notable EFF figure, Fana Mokoena, recently resigned as an MP, though he remains within the party for now. His resignation is significant because he has stepped down before, in 2020, but returned after the 2024 general elections. It is clear that the political climate within the EFF has since soured, and the upcoming elective conference is likely to divide the party further. Many insiders fear the EFF will emerge from the conference weaker and more fractured than ever.
Signs of the party’s decline have been visible since the 2021 local government elections, and the EFF’s support eroded further in the general elections in May. While the party has experienced defections in the past, such as those of Mpho Ramakatsa, Andile Mngxitama and Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala, the current wave is more alarming. Senior leaders are leaving for the MK party at an accelerated rate, and more defections are expected both before and after the party’s elective conference.
Many within the EFF have grown disillusioned with what they see as draconian, often seemingly arbitrary, measures taken against party officials who displease Malema or are blamed for the party’s poor performance in the elections. The party’s failure to address its stance on immigration policy has contributed to this, but rather than reflect on these issues the senior leadership tends to remain silent out of fear of being perceived as challenging Malema.
Shivambu’s departure is particularly revealing. His stance on immigration now that he is in the MK party contrasts sharply with Malema’s pro-African immigration stance, which Shivambu probably never fully agreed with. His defection underscores growing frustration among EFF members who believe SA, grappling with a wide array of socioeconomic challenges, cannot continue to bear the burden of an unfiltered influx of immigrants.
SA’s political landscape is undergoing a significant realignment, moving away from liberation movement politics and towards a more populist African political framework. This shift is exemplified by the rise of the MK party, where Zuma positions himself as a charismatic leader championing the “will of the people”.
However, while populists often claim noble intentions, they frequently lack concrete plans to improve the lives of citizens. Zuma’s primary objective seems to be to oust Ramaphosa, and achieving that goal would be a victory in itself for many in the MK party.
• Mokgatlhe is a freelance researcher, writer and political analyst.
