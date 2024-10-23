YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Africa caught between American hegemony and a rising China

Mistra executive director Joel Netshitenzhe. File picture: Freddy Mavunda
The Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection’s (Mistra’s) recent conference on geopolitical rivalries was book-ended by two major developments: the Pact for the Future adopted at the UN summit last month, and the intensification of war in the Middle East as a belligerent Israel meted out its wrath in Lebanon.
Issues aired included the need for greater open debates, or an “intellectual project”, that shakes up the way geopolitics is seen. Sebastian Sperling of German foundation Friedrich Ebert Stiftung articulated the dire situation the world was in, arguing that “no power is able to contain the escalation of wars and the UN seems equally helpless” — largely “because its institutions are built on an outdated reading of the world”.
Harsh Pant of the New Delhi Observer Research Foundation urged African delegates to foster a Global South agenda that addresses the spaces the Global North is struggling with, such as responses to climate, the just transition away from fossil fuels, the accompanying technological advances and regulatory issues all of this creates.
The conference was a response to a perspective referred to as the Thucydides Trap, named after an Ancient Greece historian, which has been arguing that violent conflict is inevitable in the transition of global power from a hegemon to an emerging power.
US economist Paul Krugman has previously argued that today’s power transitions will not necessarily be through hot wars: one action “that may best show how all three elements of the empire — control over dollars, control over information and control of intellectual property — come together in the astonishingly successful takedown of the Chinese company Huawei”.
Responses to US actions have varied with the EU asserting its “strategic autonomy”, while China has followed a path of non-interference in other countries’ domestic affairs, the incentivisation of partnerships and ideological influence.
In his address SA international relations minister Ronald Lamola pointed out a fleeting moment that has passed us by when he said: “The pre-Russia-Ukraine war and immediate pre-Covid global landscapes were accompanied by some hope for progressive internationalism and enhanced international co-operation.”
It was on this kind of positive note that Mistra posited a multipolar world as the more likely, and inevitably hopeful, perspective and highlighted Africa’s position in this state of flux.
Some speakers emphasised that in global affairs Africa should not be satisfied with the levelling of the playing field: it actually needs to be tilted in favour of the Global South given that development in the north has been as a result of the exploitation and impoverishment of the vast majority of the peoples of the world.
Mistra executive director Joel Netshitenzhe highlighted three dimensions Africa needs to take advantage of:
Endowment, which includes its huge youthful population, vast arable land and critical minerals that are in high demand.
Using great power competition tactically to its own advantage. At the moment we are allowing such competition, which draws in some regional powers, to worsen Africa’s security and reverse its socioeconomic development.
Recognition of the strength of Africa’s voice on major global issues, which Africa should use to help shape and resolve these issues.
As to the way forward, speakers emphasised a variety of aspects that should form part of the future agenda. Vasu Gounden of the Africa Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes said many African countries face the possibility of becoming as dystopian as Haiti is today. He emphasised the need for developing hard security capacity to ensure peace enforcement.
Much was made about the potential of the Pact for the Future, which emphasised that Africa and the world would be better served by combined global actions. These include: turbocharging the UN sustainable development goals and the Paris Agreement on climate change; building stronger partnerships with civil society, the private sector and local and regional authorities; increasing efforts to build and sustain peaceful, inclusive and just societies; addressing the root causes of conflicts; the protection of all civilians in armed conflict and the implementation of UN commitments on youth, women, peace and security.
Or, we could watch a continued spiral downwards into dystopia, as we are seeing in the Middle East.
• Abba Omar is director of operations at Mistra.
