JOHAN STEYN AND SHENANDA JANSE VAN RENSBURG: Preparing for the age of misinformation and deepfakes, a guide for business leaders

As digital transformation accelerates across SA business leaders face new challenges driven by the rise of misinformation and deepfakes. These technologies are powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and are not just reshaping global media landscapes but creating significant risks for businesses.
In a connected world where false information spreads at lightning speed, protecting organisational reputation, building trust and ensuring accurate communications have never been more critical. SA businesses, which rely heavily on consumer trust and brand loyalty, need to understand these emerging threats and develop strategies to mitigate their potential impact.
Deepfakes are AI-generated media — often videos, images or audio recordings — that convincingly depict people saying or doing things they never actually did. Using deep learning algorithms, creators can manipulate digital content to produce highly realistic yet entirely fabricated representations. These digital forgeries are an increasing global concern for businesses, carrying severe repercussions if left unchecked.
Consider some notable examples: a deepfake of former US president Barack Obama circulated online, falsely portraying him as making statements he never made. Such digital manipulation can sway public opinion and lead to serious misinterpretations, especially if directed at influential business leaders or public figures in SA.
Another scenario involves corporate sabotage, where a deepfake video could show the CEO of a major SA company making harmful statements about the organisation or its competitors. Even if quickly debunked, the immediate damage to stock prices, customer trust and brand reputation can be profound and enduring.
This is particularly concerning in our country, where digital media consumption is on the rise and misinformation can spread rapidly across social platforms and news sites.
In addition, deepfakes have been used to create false endorsements from celebrities, depicting them promoting products they have no affiliation with. In the business world, a deepfake of a popular brand ambassador endorsing a competitor’s product could create confusion and erode consumer trust. As deepfake technology becomes more accessible, businesses face increased vulnerability. By understanding these risks and taking proactive steps, leaders can better safeguard their organisations’ reputations and foster trust with their stakeholders.
While deepfakes are a highly targeted threat, misinformation — false or misleading information — has also become a widespread issue. When misinformation goes viral it can significantly damage a business's reputation, distort public perceptions and even have financial or legal consequences. This is particularly concerning in our country, where digital media consumption is on the rise and misinformation can spread rapidly across social platforms and news sites.
The combination of deepfakes and misinformation poses a significant risk to any brand. As these technologies become more sophisticated, business leaders must be prepared not just to react to these risks but to anticipate them and take preventive action.
To protect your organisation's reputation against misinformation and deepfakes it is essential to establish real-time monitoring systems. Vigilance is your first line of defence. By tracking mentions of your brand, products and key executives across social media, news sites and online forums, you can spot potential threats early. By using keyword alerts you’ll be able to detect and respond to false information swiftly, countering it before it spreads widely.
Equally important is a robust crisis communication plan integrated with AI tools. This plan should be designed to address various scenarios, such as product-related misinformation, executive scandals or deepfake incidents. By developing prepared messaging templates for different situations and using AI-powered tools for social monitoring and automated responses, your team can quickly share accurate information across platforms.
In addition, clear escalation protocols are crucial. Define specific steps for engaging with stakeholders such as the media, customers and partners during a crisis, ensuring consistent communication. Regularly train your team and run crisis simulations to build their readiness, so they can respond decisively and confidently when facing misinformation or deepfake threats.
To minimise the spread of misinformation, educating your audience on how to recognise fake content is essential. Launching public awareness campaigns, collaborating with trusted fact-checking organisations and providing resources such as infographics or blog posts can empower your stakeholders to identify and avoid deepfakes. By enabling your audience to distinguish authentic content from fabricated material, you foster more informed decision-making and a healthier, more discerning public discourse.
Partnering with credible influencers, brand ambassadors and industry experts can also be a powerful strategy. Trusted voices within the community help amplify accurate information about your organisation, lending credibility and reinforcing public trust. This approach ensures that your message resonates above the noise of misinformation, supported by reputable sources that the public already respects.
As deepfake technology becomes increasingly sophisticated, detection tools such as Deepware Scanner and Amber Authenticate offer valuable defences. Integrating these AI-powered solutions into your communication strategy helps verify the authenticity of visual content, providing an extra layer of protection. When a deepfake is detected it is essential to act quickly, informing stakeholders and backing up your claims with evidence from these detection tools to address the situation directly.
In today’s climate, transparency is more crucial than ever. Organisations must openly tackle issues, foster two-way communication and engage with their audiences during crises. By encouraging questions and delivering accurate, timely information you demonstrate accountability, which builds trust. This transparency helps your audience rely on your organisation for credible information, making them less susceptible to false narratives and strengthening your relationship with stakeholders.
As AI continues to evolve the sophistication of deepfakes and misinformation will only increase. To safeguard their organisations business leaders must implement a robust, integrated communications strategy, continuously update monitoring and detection systems, invest in ongoing employee training, and collaborate with experts in AI and digital communications.
In a rapidly digitising world the threats of misinformation and deepfakes are a local and global challenge. By embracing proactive, technology-driven approaches business leaders can safeguard their organisations, protect their reputations and strengthen connections with their stakeholders — ultimately building resilience in an era of digital uncertainty.
• Steyn is a Business Day columnist and AI thought leader, and Janse van Rensburg a reputation management & public relations specialist.
JOHAN STEYN AND SHENANDA JANSE VAN RENSBURG: Preparing for the age of misinformation and deepfakes, a guide for business leaders
Building trust with stakeholders and ensuring accurate communication are more vital than ever
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.