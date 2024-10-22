DAVID MAYNIER: Budget process must prioritise education

The Western Cape education department received only 64% of the cost of the nationally negotiated agreement. Picture: 123RF/mindsparx
Provincial education departments are facing a severe fiscal crisis that cannot be ignored. We are in this position because the national government did not fully fund the 2023 multiyear public service wage agreement.
The Western Cape education department received only 64% of the cost of the nationally negotiated agreement, leaving the province to fund the remaining 36%.
The Western Cape is not the only province affected — every province will have to find a way to foot the enormous cost of the nationally negotiated wage agreement, which the national government has chosen not to pay in full.
In the Western Cape we made the decision to cut non-personnel spending as far as possible while protecting critical pupil support programmes. We have made a responsible decision, which maintains a level of stability within the system while continuing to offer learner support.
We made some clear decisions on what spending we needed to protect in the face of this huge shortfall. First, we agreed that we would protect schools for pupils with special education needs from the reduction in posts. These are our most vulnerable children, and require extra care and support from our department.
Second, we agreed that we would not cut funding for school meals or pupil transport. We cannot have children going hungry, or being unable to get to school. Third, we agreed that we would not cut the funding that our schools receive to pay their daily expenses. Schools rely on this funding to pay for everything from water and lights bills to stationery.
In other provinces, cuts are being made to school nutrition programmes, pupil transport and transfers to schools. Other areas of cuts will lead to suppliers and municipalities not being paid. This will have a negative effect, not only on the school pupils in those provinces but it will also lead to disastrous financial outcomes for the provincial education departments.
We know teachers will be hard-hit by our decision to cut the basket of posts, but we cannot have a situation where we have to hollow out our non-personnel spending to become a department that only transfers salaries and does not offer any support to teachers, pupils and schools.
As each province decides what and where they will cut, it is clear that there is no good outcome — we cannot sit with schools where the lights are not on because the bills have not been paid, pupils can’t write exams because there is no paper, or schools remain uncleaned because contracts haven’t been honoured.
Whichever route the provinces take to manage the budget shortfall, ultimately the ones who will feel the negative fallout from this decision are our principals, teachers and pupils.
We know teachers will be hard-hit by our decision to cut the basket of posts, but we cannot have a situation where we have to hollow out our non-personnel spending to become a department that only transfers salaries and does not offer any support to teachers, pupils and schools.
In my engagements with principals and teachers over the past weeks, I have seen the doubt and uncertainty surrounding the current situation. They have explained to me the difficult situations they face with losing posts at their schools — some of them were losing two posts, others four, but the weight of this was the same.
We understand that this will cause additional anxiety and stress, and this is not what we want for our teachers. We are now in National Teacher Appreciation Month, when we should be celebrating our teachers for all that they do. We must do everything that we can to ensure we protect this crucial profession.
The decision has also placed tremendous pressure on our principals, who will be responsible for managing the impact of the reduction in posts at their schools. I have committed to keep fighting for them, using all channels at my disposal.
As we enter the budgeting process, we find ourselves at a critical decision point. We are facing a real fiscal emergency, which can only be avoided if we engage urgently in conversations about how our education system is funded, to be in the best interest of both our pupils and our teachers.
If we continue on the same trajectory as the past, where funding allocations were made to bail out poorly performing state-owned enterprises, rather than investing in our education and health systems, we are going to end up in a state of collapse.
We must fight to ensure that we can deliver quality education for every school pupil in every classroom in every province in our country.
The big test for the government of national unity will be whether it makes basic education a real priority, and acts decisively in properly funding our education system to ensure that our children receive quality education.
In the end we have to decide as a country whether basic education is a priority for SA.
• Maynier is Western Cape education MEC.
