SEHOAI SANTHO: Tribute to Tito Mboweni, an African icon

This is a brief tribute and a statement of appreciation about the life and positive impact ofTito Titus Mboweni, my close friend and comrade of 41 years from 1983 until his recent passing.
We first met when I was his lecturer in political and administrative studies at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). He and I began to engage closely when he took my course titled “The Political Economy of Southern Africa” in 1984/1985, which he passed well. In September 1985, after his graduation, he asked me to write him a letter of reference for postgraduate studies in England.
This was in the context of the intensification of liberation politics in SA and Southern Africa in the mid-1980s, which profoundly shaped the outlook of NUL academic staff and students. This is the context in which NUL students were engaged in solidarity activities in support of liberation struggles in Southern Africa.
My letter was addressed to Mohamed Tickley, who managed the ANC education and scholarships programme in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania. In this positive letter, I commended Mboweni for his academic brilliance, seriousness of purpose, leadership qualities and commitment to the ANC’s liberation struggle.
He obtained the ANC scholarship and studied development economics at the University of East Anglia in England from 1986to 1988. We kept in touch from then onwards.
In 1987, he told me with great excitement that he had met comrade Thabo Mbeki at the ANC office in London. He was deeply impressed by Mbeki’s brilliance and persona. This relationship intensified to the point where he was deployed to serve in the ANC economics department in Lusaka, Zambia.
Mboweni was strong-willed and highly self-confident with a deep ethical foundation of probity. He was against any corruption and wanton waste of scarce resources and public finances.
For me, the his life story and his leadership legacy provides key lessons about African leadership in action. This is relevant for assessing current as well as future challenges facing SA and Africa.
The leadership relevance and impact of his lifetime achievements must be appreciated at four levels — the local level given his impact on his Limpopo community; the national level given his impact on the political and economic strategies of SA in various capacities since 1994; the regional level given his Southern Africa-wide and Africa-wide impact with his work with the AU institutional reforms and AU peace fund board, as well as the global/international level, given his work with the G20 and IMF on global financial regulations and reforms and the need for all major global banks to undertake stress tests, especially after the 2008/2009 global financial crisis caused by reckless lending of unsecured loans by US banks.
• Santho is Mboweni’s former lecturer at the University of Lesotho and is now a development consultant.
SEHOAI SANTHO: Tribute to Tito Mboweni, an African icon
,
This is a brief tribute and a statement of appreciation about the life and positive impact of Tito Titus Mboweni, my close friend and comrade of 41 years from 1983 until his recent passing.
We first met when I was his lecturer in political and administrative studies at the National University of Lesotho (NUL). He and I began to engage closely when he took my course titled “The Political Economy of Southern Africa” in 1984/1985, which he passed well. In September 1985, after his graduation, he asked me to write him a letter of reference for postgraduate studies in England.
This was in the context of the intensification of liberation politics in SA and Southern Africa in the mid-1980s, which profoundly shaped the outlook of NUL academic staff and students. This is the context in which NUL students were engaged in solidarity activities in support of liberation struggles in Southern Africa.
My letter was addressed to Mohamed Tickley, who managed the ANC education and scholarships programme in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania. In this positive letter, I commended Mboweni for his academic brilliance, seriousness of purpose, leadership qualities and commitment to the ANC’s liberation struggle.
He obtained the ANC scholarship and studied development economics at the University of East Anglia in England from 1986 to 1988. We kept in touch from then onwards.
EDITORIAL: Leader, thinker and central banker of note
In 1987, he told me with great excitement that he had met comrade Thabo Mbeki at the ANC office in London. He was deeply impressed by Mbeki’s brilliance and persona. This relationship intensified to the point where he was deployed to serve in the ANC economics department in Lusaka, Zambia.
Mboweni was strong-willed and highly self-confident with a deep ethical foundation of probity. He was against any corruption and wanton waste of scarce resources and public finances.
For me, the his life story and his leadership legacy provides key lessons about African leadership in action. This is relevant for assessing current as well as future challenges facing SA and Africa.
The leadership relevance and impact of his lifetime achievements must be appreciated at four levels — the local level given his impact on his Limpopo community; the national level given his impact on the political and economic strategies of SA in various capacities since 1994; the regional level given his Southern Africa-wide and Africa-wide impact with his work with the AU institutional reforms and AU peace fund board, as well as the global/international level, given his work with the G20 and IMF on global financial regulations and reforms and the need for all major global banks to undertake stress tests, especially after the 2008/2009 global financial crisis caused by reckless lending of unsecured loans by US banks.
• Santho is Mboweni’s former lecturer at the University of Lesotho and is now a development consultant.
JOHN DLUDLU: A tribute a fine human being
MARTIN KINGSTON: Tito Mboweni — my best man in every sense of the word
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Comrade, governor, minister or chair — my journey with Tito Mboweni
PHIL ROUX: Tito Mboweni — a pillar of strength and integrity at Nampak
LISA SEFTEL: Tito Mboweni’s role in setting up Nedlac
RENOSI MOKATE: The ‘Gov’ was a brother and inspiring colleague
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tito Mboweni was ‘critical to SA’s economic policy’
Tito Mboweni to get special official funeral
African leaders pay tribute to Tito Mboweni
Tito Mboweni had achieved everything he ‘wanted to in life’, 2018 tweet shows
CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, Tito Mboweni
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.