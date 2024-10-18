RENOSI MOKATE: The ‘Gov’ was a brother and inspiring colleague

Former Reserve Bank governor Tito Mboweni. File Picture: PHILL MAKAGOE/GALLO IMAGES
It is an honour for me to pay tribute to my brother, former colleague and eighth governor of the Reserve Bank,Tito Mboweni.
I worked under his leadership as deputy governor, an opportunity made possible by his gracious acquiescence to have me join the Bank; thus becoming the first African woman and second woman deputy governor of the Bank. In my capacity as deputy governor, I served on the monetary policy committee and he assigned me the responsibility for the Bank's corporate functions and chairing the SA Bank Note (SABN) and SA Mint companies. This gave me awider picture of the Bank and its role beyond monetary policy.
Mboweni’s commitment to the success of the Bank was extensive and drilled deeperthan monetary policy. He was seized with all the dimensions of the Bank’s mandate, their functioning well and transformation. He was the consummate central banker,committed to ensuring that the Bank fulfilled all aspects of its mandate with the highest level of competence and professionalism.
He studied keenly and reflected on how leading central banks operated globally and in his nuanced manner advocated for the adoption of what was best for SA’s context out of what he had learnt and observed.
He will be remembered for transforming the face of the Bank — from the appointment of women deputy governors to that of the first woman assistant general manager in the Bank’s history. He appointed black people into various positions of responsibility in the middle and senior management inthe Bank’s core businessand as executives at the SABN and SA Mint. His contribution to the creation of a pool of black and women professionals who continue to make an impact at the Bank and other institutions in the country will remain indelible.
Mboweni fully embraced his role as SA’s central bank representative in Southern Africa, the African continent and the globe. In this capacity, he advocated for the continent and emerging markets. He was dedicated to strengthening central banking institutions on the African continent,encouraging us all to share generously SA’s expertise and capacity with other central banks and forums aimed at harmonising approaches and improving payment systems, ICT and others.
He firmly believed that the Bank must develop its intellectual capacity and prowess to be counted among the best in the world. He consistentlyencouraged Bank staff to further their education and created a supportive environment through the financial support to do so. He created opportunities to enrich staff’s knowledge and experience through secondments to institutions such as the Bank of International Settlements.Through the Bank’s cadet and internship programmes, opportunities were created to train the next generation of central bankers. He instituted chairs in monetary policy at universities to educate the next generation of SA central bankers.
He was concerned about the quality of reporting on monetary policy and its understanding by the broader populace. He sought to lead by example using various platforms to speak on monetary policy. In addition, the Bank funded the financial journalism programme at various universities and conducted monetary forums across the country after each monetary policy committee announcement.
Mboweni cared deeply about changing the circumstances of people in distress and disadvantaged circumstances and was not afraid to act decisively and take corrective action to ameliorate their circumstances. This permeated his being and how he conducted himself even as a governor.
• Mokate, a former deputy governor, is the executive director and chair of Concentric Alliance.
