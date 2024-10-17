The Nampak group notes with sadness the passing of Tito Mboweni, a distinguished leader and former chair. Mboweni’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to SA’s economic and social development.
Mboweni was chair from 2010 to 2018 and brought a wealth of experience and strategic insight to the company during his tenure. Under his guidance, Nampak strengthened its position as a leading packaging manufacturer in Africa, expanding its footprintacross the continent.
He championed sustainability initiatives, ensuring that the company thrived economically and contributed positively to environmental stewardship. His commitment to corporate governance and ethical business practices set a high standard, fostering a culture of integrity and accountability within the organisation. He is well known and revered for intellectual stimulus, ensuring that the board remained vibrant in discharging its fiduciary duties.
Beyond his professional achievements, Mboweni was known for his humility, integrity, and genuine care for his colleagues and employees. His approachable nature and willingness to engage with staff at all levels made him a beloved figure within the company. SA will miss his reflections, which he selflessly shared with many on his social media platforms.
The Nampak group notes and concurs with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s apt description of Mboweni as a “leader and economic flag bearer” whose contributions to SA will be remembered for generations.
We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mboweni’s family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all.
PHIL ROUX: Tito Mboweni — a pillar of strength and integrity at Nampak
• Roux is the CEO of Nampak.
