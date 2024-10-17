LINDI MONYAE: Industry has stepped up and delivered on two-pot retirement system

There is no doubt that the two-pot retirement system is among the SA retirement fund community’s most significant milestones. The many stakeholders that hold this industry together have gone to great lengths to ensure that the implementation of the new system has been as seamless as possible, resulting in the relatively smooth processing of claims industry wide.
The past few months have tested our rigour and commitment to client experience. As we scrambled to meet the September 1 deadline, the commitment to care and precision, as well as having systems and processes that would allow the timely processing of thousands of claims, was critical.
Legacy systems and lack of digitisation have always plagued our industry and are a work in progress for many. The introduction of two-pot system necessitated the fast tracking of a digital environment. The impact on human resources deserves a special mention as the two-pot system would not have been possible without human intervention. We witnessed a digitally driven but human augmented approach come to life.
One of the biggest insights has been the need to share more practical details about retirement in our country, specifically for employees to understand their contributions to retirement funds. Financial advisers also played a critical role to ensure that continuous educational efforts were sustained and that members of retirement funds made informed decisions.
Collaboration
The two-pot retirement system saw enhanced collaboration among all industry players, with processing claims being the common goal for everyone. A great example has been the close partnership between administrators, the National Treasury and Financial Sector Conduct Authority. The co-operation ensured that 95% of two-pot rule amendments had been registered by September 25, putting the industry at ease. It meant that at the very least, administrators were able to receive claim applications.
It also goes without saying that the SA Revenue Service’s role was invaluable. One can only imagine the level of complexity the tax authorities had to contend with as they enhanced their own systems to accommodate withdrawal activity after the two-pot system implementation. However, it was the banking system that sealed the deal.
The collaboration and effectiveness of the banking system is allowing administrators and retirement funds to successfully pay out billions of rand in claims directly to retirement fund members. It has been a marvel to witness this tapestry of collaboration, transforming an industry for generations to come.
A recent US study by PwC states that “the trust consumers have in businesses continues to decline”. This lack of faith in the system is deepened in the financial services value chain as money is an emotional commodity. There was initially much cynicism around the true intentions of a two-pot system. As industry there was a perception that we were not supportive of the legislation. However, we are proving sceptics wrong as the majority of administrators and retirement funds are paying the savings withdrawal benefit claims promptly and efficiently.
The implementation of two-pot should be viewed as an important factor in the narrowing of the trust deficit, increasingly the likelihood that financial services may start being taken as one of the enablers in the socioeconomic growth agenda.
As with the global economic recession of 2010, the financial services industry has proved that it is stable and resilient, and can withstand periods of drastic change. As industry, through the payment and processing of the savings withdrawal benefit claims, not only were we able to demonstrate the depth of skill, but we inspired confidence in our members that the monies they had trusted us with over the years were safe and available for them to use in times of need. We were able to release monies in a relatively short space of time.
Member data
In an industry that has been historically plagued by inaccurate member data, the two-pot system afforded us an opportunity to correct this. Though it is still early days, the past several weeks have provided sufficient data for us to come to certain informed observations. The benefits of accurate member data certainly bode well for the industry at large and will enhance how we service clients in future.
Employers are an important partner in the provision of employee benefits. They are the interface between administrators and members of retirement funds, the initial point of call should a member need clarity on tax matters or simply want to understand how their benefits are structured. Though most administrators, and ourselves, dealt with members directly when it came to two-pot claims, employers played the primary educational role in making members understand the implications of two-pot. This partnership will ensure the sustainability of the industry in future.
Financial services remain complex for some and are viewed with a level of scepticism. The need to create an inclusive system that caters for all participants is a critical departure point for all players. While we saw heightened levels of empowering members though educational initiatives, we still witnessed gaps between reality and what members expected two-pot to be.There was a lack of understanding around the true implications of tax.
The full effect of these early savings withdrawal benefit claims will only display in future, so robust and meaningful engagements with members of retirement funds must continue.
• Monyae is managing executive of Liberty Corporate Benefits.
