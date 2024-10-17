GREGORY LEE: How to make e-commerce work for SA’s economy

Love it or not, e-commerce is here to stay. Aside from long-standing local stalwarts such as Takealot and Netflorist, we now find ourselves swamped in a stew of new players ranging from local entrants to major foreign players.
In the furore surrounding the entry of international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shein and Temu, clarity is needed. We have seen headlines such as “Chinese online fashion threatens local rivals” (Business Day, April 28) and “Entrepreneur body shares Takealot’s concerns on Temu, Shein” (ITWeb, July 1). But what is really at stake if we analyse this issue as a country-level economy?
On the one hand there is consumer choice as regards price, range and quality. There can surely be little argument that a hyper-competitive e-commerce landscape is good for this factor. Consumers — including business-to-business (B2B) customers in supply chain e-commerce — have been voting with their feet for the price advantages afforded by such platforms.
One feature here is whether consumers can accurately discern good value online, given a barrage of low-priced, seemingly-acceptable goods that turn out to be little more than rubbish. Consumers should, hopefully, figure this out over time.
If the price and other advantages to consumers hold, then in theory this translates to improved savings and other good things. Research seems to back up this intuitive effect, with the lion’s share of shifts to platform businesses having been found to go to customers.
On the downside, local business and employment are inevitably affected by a shift to imports through e-commerce. This “Amazon effect” is especially true of textiles, where cheap fast fashion is undoubtedly affecting local retailers, manufacturers and employers.
Notwithstanding the utter fall-off-your-shoulders rubbish sold in the fast-fashion business, this is negative for the local supply economy, through further likely reductions in local manufacturing and employment.
E-commerce is here to stay, the writer says. Picture: 123RF
Other sectors will mirror such effects. Though there are initiatives to mitigate these effects — for example, Takealot has been working on using local manufacturing more — the “Amazon effect” is likely to continue to affect local, traditional businesses negatively.
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been trying to mitigate such negative effects on the local economy by clarifying and enforcing customs duties on e-commerce importers, and September saw the kickoff of long-overdue customs levies on Shein and Temu. These taxes will go straight into their prices, so customers will pay.
However, bemoaning this sort of international competition is pointless, and Sars can claw back only so much value. As has always been the case, it is up to talented and determined e-commerce entrepreneurs to find and exploit opportunities that can — as a byproduct of their effort — stimulate the SA economy. The government can and should support such efforts when the economic potential is clear.
But this is where the conversation gets murky. For instance, in July a panel at the Standard Bank-Business Day SME Summit debated the potential for e-commerce in helping small and medium-sized enterprises. Many great points were made and productive suggestions given by the experts involved. However, the focus was on the SA market. The September debates at Leaderex also seemed to focus locally.
It is true that in this role e-commerce may help many local SMEs grow their competitive positions and perhaps take bites out of large incumbents. But such gains come with a lot of substitution effects, which do not necessarily grow the economy or employment much, if at all.
E-commerce that exports SA goods would boost our trade position and grow the net pie.
E-commerce often substitutes for employment in brick-and-mortar stores, for instance — cashiers are substituted for delivery personnel and warehouse packers. The same goes for substitution effects in revenues from traditional players to online players, though again consumers sometimes gain in net value share.
Some arguments can be made for why localised, widespread e-commerce is a good substitute for large, incumbent businesses. However, any gains are largely just reshuffling the deck of existing local retail or B2B revenue and employment, while the deck steadily loses cards to the importers.
So how can SA e-commerce genuinely grow our economy? The answer lies in the exact reason we are nervous about Amazon or Schein: exports. E-commerce that exports SA goods would boost our trade position and grow the net pie.
The real opportunity in this regard lies in exports to Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries, specifically niches that would not directly compete with large Chinese importers or Amazon. Top of mind is nonperishable consumables such as canned beans, dry cereal, rice, canned juices, dried fruit and peanut butter. While supply chains to Sadc country businesses exist, an intriguing opportunity exists to serve households directly through e-commerce.
Anyone who has gone northward through our borders will have seen that a lot of people from countries such as Zimbabwe and Mozambique drive to SA and take trailers full of such goods home. Could this sort of household need be fulfilled directly through delivery? Other niches obviously exist where it would make more sense to export to Sadc countries from SA than from Asia.
The real inhibitor here is border delays and expense due to customs inefficiencies as well as currency issues. These are obstacles that have also plagued more conventional supply chains, especially in fresh goods. Here is a rare area in which the government can and should get involved. Streamline customs and reduce the cost of moving goods and money and, in the words of GooGrow founder Guylain Panzu at the Standard Bank-Business Day SME Summit: “SA could be the China of Southern Africa”.
• Lee, associate professor of digital business at Wits Business School, is co-author and editor of many books on the digital economy.
GREGORY LEE: How to make e-commerce work for SA’s economy
This country has the potential to be the ‘China of Southern Africa’
Love it or not, e-commerce is here to stay. Aside from long-standing local stalwarts such as Takealot and Netflorist, we now find ourselves swamped in a stew of new players ranging from local entrants to major foreign players.
In the furore surrounding the entry of international e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Shein and Temu, clarity is needed. We have seen headlines such as “Chinese online fashion threatens local rivals” (Business Day, April 28) and “Entrepreneur body shares Takealot’s concerns on Temu, Shein” (ITWeb, July 1). But what is really at stake if we analyse this issue as a country-level economy?
On the one hand there is consumer choice as regards price, range and quality. There can surely be little argument that a hyper-competitive e-commerce landscape is good for this factor. Consumers — including business-to-business (B2B) customers in supply chain e-commerce — have been voting with their feet for the price advantages afforded by such platforms.
One feature here is whether consumers can accurately discern good value online, given a barrage of low-priced, seemingly-acceptable goods that turn out to be little more than rubbish. Consumers should, hopefully, figure this out over time.
If the price and other advantages to consumers hold, then in theory this translates to improved savings and other good things. Research seems to back up this intuitive effect, with the lion’s share of shifts to platform businesses having been found to go to customers.
On the downside, local business and employment are inevitably affected by a shift to imports through e-commerce. This “Amazon effect” is especially true of textiles, where cheap fast fashion is undoubtedly affecting local retailers, manufacturers and employers.
Notwithstanding the utter fall-off-your-shoulders rubbish sold in the fast-fashion business, this is negative for the local supply economy, through further likely reductions in local manufacturing and employment.
Other sectors will mirror such effects. Though there are initiatives to mitigate these effects — for example, Takealot has been working on using local manufacturing more — the “Amazon effect” is likely to continue to affect local, traditional businesses negatively.
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been trying to mitigate such negative effects on the local economy by clarifying and enforcing customs duties on e-commerce importers, and September saw the kickoff of long-overdue customs levies on Shein and Temu. These taxes will go straight into their prices, so customers will pay.
However, bemoaning this sort of international competition is pointless, and Sars can claw back only so much value. As has always been the case, it is up to talented and determined e-commerce entrepreneurs to find and exploit opportunities that can — as a byproduct of their effort — stimulate the SA economy. The government can and should support such efforts when the economic potential is clear.
But this is where the conversation gets murky. For instance, in July a panel at the Standard Bank-Business Day SME Summit debated the potential for e-commerce in helping small and medium-sized enterprises. Many great points were made and productive suggestions given by the experts involved. However, the focus was on the SA market. The September debates at Leaderex also seemed to focus locally.
It is true that in this role e-commerce may help many local SMEs grow their competitive positions and perhaps take bites out of large incumbents. But such gains come with a lot of substitution effects, which do not necessarily grow the economy or employment much, if at all.
E-commerce often substitutes for employment in brick-and-mortar stores, for instance — cashiers are substituted for delivery personnel and warehouse packers. The same goes for substitution effects in revenues from traditional players to online players, though again consumers sometimes gain in net value share.
Some arguments can be made for why localised, widespread e-commerce is a good substitute for large, incumbent businesses. However, any gains are largely just reshuffling the deck of existing local retail or B2B revenue and employment, while the deck steadily loses cards to the importers.
So how can SA e-commerce genuinely grow our economy? The answer lies in the exact reason we are nervous about Amazon or Schein: exports. E-commerce that exports SA goods would boost our trade position and grow the net pie.
The real opportunity in this regard lies in exports to Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries, specifically niches that would not directly compete with large Chinese importers or Amazon. Top of mind is nonperishable consumables such as canned beans, dry cereal, rice, canned juices, dried fruit and peanut butter. While supply chains to Sadc country businesses exist, an intriguing opportunity exists to serve households directly through e-commerce.
Anyone who has gone northward through our borders will have seen that a lot of people from countries such as Zimbabwe and Mozambique drive to SA and take trailers full of such goods home. Could this sort of household need be fulfilled directly through delivery? Other niches obviously exist where it would make more sense to export to Sadc countries from SA than from Asia.
The real inhibitor here is border delays and expense due to customs inefficiencies as well as currency issues. These are obstacles that have also plagued more conventional supply chains, especially in fresh goods. Here is a rare area in which the government can and should get involved. Streamline customs and reduce the cost of moving goods and money and, in the words of GooGrow founder Guylain Panzu at the Standard Bank-Business Day SME Summit: “SA could be the China of Southern Africa”.
• Lee, associate professor of digital business at Wits Business School, is co-author and editor of many books on the digital economy.
SHAMEEL JOOSUB: Smartphone affordability should be a priority in bridging Africa’s digital divide
SCOTT TIMCKE AND ANDREW RENS: Upgrading digital public infrastructure is less glamorous but more important
GUGU LOURIE: Could Tribe Afrique become Africa’s Louis Vuitton?
GUGU LOURIE: Car dealerships need to drive e-commerce to survive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Zando to close as online retailer Jumia exits SA and Tunisia
South Africa needs to do away with cash, cards: Ackerman
SHAMEEL JOOSUB: Smartphone affordability should be a priority in bridging ...
YOUR MONEY: Still some decent returns on cash
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.