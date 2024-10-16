KAVI PATHER: Can we develop AI that everyone can trust?

As artificial intelligence (AI) is integrated into decision-making processes across industries, the issue of bias is under heightened scrutiny.
According to an EY Pulse Survey, which gathers insights from CEOs across various industries, about 66% of respondents believe in the potential of AI, and a similar number are concerned about associated risks such as bias.From healthcare to finance, AI systems have been found to reflect and even amplify societal inequalities, posing serious risks to businesses and public trust.
AI bias refers to the tendency of AI systems to produce skewed outcomes that reflect biases embedded in the data used to train them or in the design choices made by developers. This can result in unfair discrimination in areas such as recruitment, lending and criminal justice, perpetuating historical and social inequalities.
Understanding the main types of AI bias — data, algorithmic and human — is essential. Data bias arises from unrepresentative training data; for instance, a facial recognition system trained mostly on one ethnic group may not perform well for others. Algorithmic bias stems from how AI algorithms weigh factors, potentially leading to unfair outcomes such as favouring certain loan applicants based on improperly weighted location data. Human bias is introduced by developers’ subjective choices, such as in data labelling or feature selection, which can reflect unconscious preferences.
In SA, where diversity is a cornerstone of society, the implications of AI bias are particularly significant.
The problem society faces
In a world increasingly reliant on AI, the issue of bias in these systems has become a pressing concern given their widespread use and the temptation for users to trust them blindly.
Recent analysis of AI models has highlighted concerns about unintended biases. For instance, AI-generated portrayals of historical figures might inadvertently reflect contemporary perspectives, leading to skewed representations. These instances underscore the complexities involved in ensuring impartial AI outputs.
There is also concern that AI may avoid certain topics, raising questions about transparency and the integrity of AI-provided information. For example, AI recommendations on health matters must be carefully managed to ensure they are unbiased and evidence-based.
These societal challenges not only affect individuals but also have implications for businesses operating in an AI-driven world.
The problem businesses face
AI bias is not just a technical issue or a political one; it has far-reaching consequences for businesses:
Reputational risk and erosion of trust. Biased AI systems can lead to public backlash, damaging a company’s brand and eroding customer trust. For instance, a marketing AI that excludes certain demographics might be seen as discriminatory.
Legal and regulatory challenges. Companies may face legal consequences if their AI systems discriminate against protected groups. Regulatory bodies are scrutinising AI practices, and noncompliance can result in fines and sanctions.
Inequitable outcomes. Biased AI can lead to unfair business decisions, such as overlooking qualified job candidates or denying loans to creditworthy applicants, which can affect overall performance and market competitiveness. This could worsen social inequalities.
Operational risks. Reliance on biased AI can result in flawed analytics and decision-making, affecting supply chain management, customer service and strategic planning.
Given these substantial risks it is imperative for businesses to take actionable steps to mitigate AI bias. Mitigating AI bias requires a proactive and comprehensive approach. Here are actionable steps businesses can take:
Diversify data sets. Ensure the data used to train AI models is diverse and representative of the populations served. This may involve collecting new data or augmenting existing data sets to fill gaps.
Implement inclusive design practices. Involve teams with diverse backgrounds and perspectives in the AI development process. This can help identify potential biases early and create more equitable systems.
Conduct regular audits. Perform ongoing assessments of AI systems to detect and correct biases. Algorithmic audits can uncover unintended consequences and provide insights for improvement. For example, schedule periodic reviews where AI’s outputs are analysed for patterns of bias or discrimination, allowing for timely adjustments. Tools and frameworks are available that can help automate parts of this auditing process.
Establish ethical guidelines and invest in training. Develop and adhere to ethical AI principles that prioritise fairness, transparency and accountability, and educate staff to recognise and mitigate unconscious biases. Aligning with industry standards enhances credibility.
Collaborate with stakeholders. Engage with external experts, regulators and affected communities. Collaborative efforts can lead to more robust and accepted AI solutions.
Stay informed on regulations. Keep abreast of evolving laws and guidelines related to AI. Proactively adapting to regulatory changes can position businesses as leaders in ethical AI deployment.
While internal measures are essential, external regulation also plays a critical role in ensuring AI systems are fair and transparent. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are establishing guidelines to ensure AI systems are fair and transparent. For example, the SA government recently released a framework for public comment on its policy for AI regulation, emphasising the need for ethical AI that promotes inclusive growth. This initiative highlights the importance of businesses actively participating in shaping policies that will govern AI use in the country.
In SA’s diverse and evolving market, addressing AI bias isn’t just a regulatory requirement, it’s a business imperative. Companies that lead in this area will not only comply with upcoming regulations but also build stronger relationships with their customers and contribute to a more equitable society.
Pather is EY Africa AI leader.
