ETIENNE RÜBBERS: Power tariffs have been too low for too long

What you are about to read is not what SA wants to know, but I need to put it out there because people need to see it.
In recent years Eskom has been SA’s whipping boy given its responsibility for load-shedding, which has certainly had a devastating effect on the economy. Eskom is also responsible for excessive emissions, which have a negative effect on the health of the communities surrounding its power stations.
Then there was the ignominious implementation of the Medupi and Kusile power station projects, which were billions over budget and years late. Much of the criticism levelled at Eskom has thus been self-inflicted and is warranted.
Over the past several years Eskom’s multiyear price determination requests for electricity tariff increases have not been granted in full by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), which allowed only smaller increases.
The regulator follows an approved methodology for tariff determinations, but it is not always clear-cut and the methodology is open to some interpretation. There are also societal and political pressures to keep electricity prices low, as has been illustrated by the impassioned pleas from stakeholders at Nersa hearings.
Over the past decade Eskom’s electricity tariffs have risen significantly, though from a historically low base. In the 1990s Eskom offered some of the world’s cheapest electricity. Even after the recent hikes SA’s tariffs remain lower than those in the UK, Germany and Australia, according to the global database globalpetrolprices.com.
Protect the indigent
If Eskom’s request for a 36% increase were to be approved, tariffs would still be below these and other international peers. Higher electricity prices would make electricity less accessible because it would not be affordable to the poor. It is our moral duty not to allow this, particularly given SA’s past and that we have one of the world’s highest Gini coefficients.
However, an increase in electricity tariffs should not be conflated with making electricity affordable for the poor. These are two separate issues. Appropriate policies should be put in place to protect the indigent, such as a having a regressive tariff structure (much like our personal taxes); or increasing the quantity of free basic electricity (it is now only 50kWh a month). It is disingenuous to claim that increasing electricity prices so that they are cost-reflective is anti-poor.
Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power plants are unreliable and its R272bn debt, driven by unpaid municipal bills (R74bn) and the costly Medupi and Kusile projects, is a major burden. Current tariffs don’t cover the true cost of generation. With insufficient revenue Eskom struggles to maintain its plants and upgrade the National Transmission Company SA transmission grid, which is crucial to connect independent power producers (IPPs).
The grid’s constraints have already delayed wind projects in bid window 6 of the Renewable Energy IPP Procurement Programme. Without urgent upgrades, much of the renewable energy from solar and wind will be curtailed. Fixing SA’s transmission grid must be a national priority.
The Electricity Intensive Users Group, every political party, civil society groupings such as Outa and AfriForum, and even the electricity minister should consider carefully whether it is in SA’s long-term interest to instinctively oppose big electricity tariff increases. AfriForum has even gone to the extent of threatening legal action.
Bailouts
In the immediate short term it would be nice to have low prices, but is this not myopic, ignoring the bigger picture? SA needs a reliable, sustainable electricity sector, and if the tariffs are too low Eskom and the transmission company cannot be sustainable and the whole of SA will lose.
Until there are cost-reflective tariffs the power sector cannot be sustainable. Eskom will continue to lose money and the government will keep needing to grant bailouts. There is no such thing as a free lunch. The money required by Eskom and the transmission company will have to come from either higher electricity tariffs or tax-funded bailouts. We need to choose one of those options. Which is preferable?
Nersa is considering Eskom’s multiyear price determination application, and public hearings will be held in November and December. Should electricity stakeholders not take a long-term view and not only focus on the short-term benefits from an unsustainably low electricity tariff?
South Africans must hope that well-considered views are presented at the Nersa hearings, and ultimately that the right determinations are made by the regulator, even if it means we need to endure higher electricity prices sooner.
• Rübbers is co-founder of Renew-e, a consultancy firm advising clients with their just energy transition.
ETIENNE RÜBBERS: Power tariffs have been too low for too long
SA does not want to acknowledge it, but the cost of Eskom power is not cost reflective
Nersa to hear Eskom's bid to drastically change pricing design
Ramokgopa says Karpowership deal is dead
REIN SNOECK HENKEMANS: Eskom’s soaring tariffs boost demand for solar
NEVA MAKGETLA: Eskom the 800-pound gorilla that does what it wants
