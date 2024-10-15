TOM EATON: With X emuskulated, deliver us from medieval US quackery
Musk’s algorithms are amplifying content by and for conservatives and supporters of the far right
I should know better by now, but still I felt slightly queasy at the weekend as I read post after post on social media explaining that Hurricane Milton had been created by a hurricane-making machine and deliberately fired at Florida by the Deep State and its Democrat witch-queen.
I say I should know better because none of it was new. After all, it has been less than a fortnight since Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Milton’s predecessor, Hurricane Helene, by tweeting: “Yes they can control the weather”. And even that wasn’t much different to her 2018 effort, when she took time out from blaming “Zionist supremacists” for flooding Europe with Muslims to speculate that forest fires in California might have been caused by “lasers” fired at Earth from “space solar generators” funded by, among others, the Rothschild family. ..
