NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brazil’s success shows SA farmers can benefit from Brics
Brics founders Brazil, India and China are three of the world’s top four largest food producers, while SA is the leading producer in Africa. Yet despite this dominance, agricultural trade between Brics nations remains modest. This area of co-operation is attracting increased attention within the bloc and SA farmers stand to benefit greatly.
Brics is already an agricultural powerhouse, accounting for roughly half of all global wheat and rice production. China, the second largest food exporter in Brics, exports $100bn worth of foodstuff each year, while Russian and Indian food exports exceed $50bn per annum. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.