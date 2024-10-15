NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The AI bubble bursts
Companies that went all in to reduce headcount and boost productivity are counting the cost
15 October 2024 - 05:00
Dateline: October 9 2028
The advent of ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) models fuelled a tech boom that benefited giants such as Microsoft and Google, and propelled chip maker Nvidia into the trillion-dollar club. But now the bubble has burst...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.