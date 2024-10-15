Market sentiment wilts after release of disappointing exports, lending and price numbers
As the grid is largely powered by coal, relying solely on the national power network, we risk worsening the CO2e emissions problem
The city refused to implement a 3.5% salary hike for employees in 2021 and another 5.4% wage increase in 2023, citing a lack of funds
US embassy confirms talks expected to be ‘cornerstone’ of future relations
Contributors to growth include lower costs of essential feed raw materials, improved efficiencies and higher egg prices
Agribusiness confidence is likely to rebound later in the year due to rate cuts, better weather and declining input costs
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor, Johan Steyn
Jabalia has been the focus of an Israeli offensive for about 10 days as it aims to stamp out Hamas fighters it says are trying to regroup there
Eddie Jordan’s firm sets in motion deal to give up control of Saru commercial assets, including the Springboks
Limited to 60 units, the special DB12 pays homage to the DB5 driven by Sean Connery in the movie Goldfinger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CARTOON: Supersize travel costs
I will deliver the Formula One dream to SA, says Gayton McKenzie
MARK ETHERIDGE: No inch given as Oakdale tug way to world title
EDDIE ANDREWS: True transformation in sport requires more than just policy change
Equal access to sport is key to transformation, says Gayton McKenzie
