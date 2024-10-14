LEONARD KRÜGER: Demystifying rules of the electoral game

Voters are seen queing to vote at Protea South, Soweto, in this file photo. Picture: NHLANHLA PHILLIPS
Elections have dominated the democratic world and much of the news flow in 2024. While it typically doesn’t affect markets longer term, the sheer number of elections this year made it a significant point of interest for investors and demonstrated significant disparities in electoral systems and representation.
Nuances in the electoral systems of different countries and low voter turnout have led to quite different, and in some cases surprising, election results. Exploring the experiences of the UK, France and SA, which have already held their 2024 elections, offers context for understanding potential outcomes from the coming US election in November.
The UK uses a first-past-the-post system, with voters in each parliamentary constituency selecting one representative. The candidate with the most votes wins the council or constituency, irrespective of whether he or she gets more or less than 50%. Sixty percent of eligible voters turned up at the polls in July, and nationally, a third of votes were cast for the victorious Labour Party. So, despite getting only 20% of the vote, the Labour Party ended up with 63% of the seats in parliament.
In contrast, the Reform UK party received 9% of electoral votes, but gained a majority in very few individual constituencies. Despite a sizeable number of votes, it ended up with less than 1% of the seats. While this system provides clarity and decisiveness, critics question whether it fully reflects the diverse political landscape of the country.
France employs a blend of direct and proportional representation. Legislative elections occur in two rounds. If a constituency gets no majority in the first, the two leading candidates face off in a second round. In its July election, the National Rally Party of Marine Le Pen won the most votes in the initial round. Left and centrist parties subsequently formed a coalition and, despite not getting the most votes in the first round, won the French election.
Majority view
SA’s proportional representation system, in which voters select a party rather than an individual candidate, is comparatively simple. In the May election, the parties that went on to form the government of national unity (GNU) received a strong mandate, gaining 72% of the parliamentary seats. While that brought optimism to the nation, only 39% of eligible (registered and unregistered) voters went to the polls, highlighting low participation in SA’s democratic process.
Even where there is a seemingly strong mandate from electoral outcomes, the design of a country’s electoral system or low voter turnout can lead to outcomes that are not necessarily representative of the majority view.
The US electoral system is unique and complex, combining a first-past-the-post and electoral college system. Every four years the electoral college is formed, made up of electors from each state, to vote for the president and vice-president.
The US Congress is made up of the Senate and the House of Representatives. Each state’s number of electoral votes equals its number of senators (two) plus its number of representatives, the latter depending on population size. The popular vote on November 5 will lead to the selection of electors, who then meet and vote for the president and vice-president in December. A majority of 270 or more electoral votes (out of a total of 538) is required to win the election.
As such, the candidate who secures a majority of the popular vote doesn’t necessarily win the presidency, as seen in 2000 and 2016. The merits of this winner-takes-all system, with representation not proportional to population, is often debated. Critics object that it’s unequal as citizens in states with smaller populations have more voting power than those in larger states given the distribution of electors. Supporters argue that it requires presidential candidates to have broad appeal across the country to win.
Swing states
The House and the Senate are also up for grabs in the election. Whether it’s a clean sweep or a divided legislature is important. The latter outcome could result in more noise and animosity in the political system, and policy gridlock.
The electoral college system encourages candidates to focus their campaign efforts on courting voters in swing states, where polling shows no clear favourite. The seven swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada were won by a margin of 3% or less in 2020. The group of swing states has become smaller over time (see chart) and, with campaign efforts mainly focused on these, a large majority of US voters are largely ignored by candidates.
Regardless of the election outcome the US faces significant challenges in an interconnected world. From the global and SA perspective, how the winning candidate tackles the enormous US deficit and approaches the uncertain, fraught global environment will be key. Neither party seems to have a clear plan on the deficit, nor have they given us more or less confidence that the world will be geopolitically different after the election.
One area of seeming consensus among US politicians concerns the US’ strategic competition with China, which is likely to continue and drive the shift towards a future multipolar world.
LEONARD KRÜGER: Demystifying rules of the electoral game
Election experiences of UK, France and SA offer context for the coming US poll
Krüger is portfolio manager at M&G Investments.
NICK VAN RENSBURG: It’s time to consider US election risk
SAM MKOKELI: Populism threatens to overtake a GNU with a fuzzy ideology
JOHN JEFFERY: First-past-the-post constituency system not the way to go
