LAEL BETHLEHEM: Street-naming to settle political scores is a road to failure

The corner of Winnie Mandela Drive and Sandton Drive in Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
In 2008, I was part of the team at the Johannesburg Development Agency that led efforts to rename some of the streets in the Randburg CBD. As a city agency, part of our mandate was to revitalise city precincts through catalytic public investments in infrastructure and facilities. The agency worked mostly in the inner city and townships, but in this case we took on the Randburg CBD, which had experienced serious decline.
There was a problem: in the 1970s, Randburg had been the home of Afrikaner capital and had a strong Nationalist brand. Many of the main streets were named after apartheid area leaders, including Hendrik Verwoerd and JG Strijdom. We felt it would be wrong to invest city resources in the area without addressing this issue.
We proposed to change Hendrik Verwoerd Drive to Nkululeko Drive (Freedom Drive) and Strijdom Drive to Malibongwe Drive. Nkululeko would be the opposite of what Verwoerd stood for, while Malibongwe was a reference to the Women’s March in 1956 in protest against the imposition of pass laws on women. When the women reached the Union Buildings they demanded to see prime minister Strijdom. He refused to appear.
Famously, they addressed him in song. “Strijdom, you have struck a rock, you have dislodged a boulder, you will be crushed.” And then they sang a song of praise to women – “Igama lamakhosikazi, malibongwe!Their name is women, praise them!” Malibongwe Drive would honour the women while still containing an oblique reference to Strijdom.
I remember the response of then mayor Amos Masondo to these proposals. He supported the name changes to these two streets but felt some other names in the area could be left as they were. He encouraged us to use the process to build cohesion, without being too heavy-handed.
The public participation process delivered an interesting outcome. A large number of people responded by saying Verwoerd Drive should be renamed Bram Fischer Drive rather than Nkululeko Drive. Fischer was the antithesis of Verwoerd, a great Afrikaner democrat and courageous fighter for freedom. It was a fitting proposal and won the day. The name Malibongwe Drive was generally supported and the proposal was carried. Those are the streets as we know them today.
I offer this story as a counterpoint to the City of Johannesburg’s current proposal to rename Sandton Drive after Palestinian militant and airplane hijacker Leila Khaled. This proposal seems to me to be divisive, heavy handed and ill-considered. Street naming is sensitive and should not be used to campaign on current issues, or to settle geopolitical scores. The city should think carefully about the effect on the community, the economy and the country.
• Bethlehem is an economic development specialist and partner at Genesis Analytics. She has worked in the forestry, renewable energy, housing and property sectors as well as in local and national government.
