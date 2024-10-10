MIKE DOLAN: Global demand prevents dollar from collapsing
There is a seemingly insatiable appetite of overseas investors for US assets
10 October 2024 - 05:00
London — The dollar just had its best week in two years, showing once again how dangerous it can be to bet against the US currency if the rest of the world just won’t let it drop.
The DXY index, which tracks the dollar against the most widely traded global currencies, surged more than 2% last week — a stunning whiplash, not least for the many speculators who were short on the greenback and waiting for it to swoon...
