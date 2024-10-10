JOHN MARÉ: Key role for SA in reformatting Africa-Europe dynamic

The European parliament during a plenary session in Strasbourg, France, October 9 2024. Picture: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN
Now is an opportune time to refresh the relationship between SA and the EU given that there is a new government of national unity (GNU) in Pretoria, and a new European parliament and commission leadership in Brussels.
In addition, the combination of geopolitical factors in an exceptionally fluid global context adds urgency to the need to revitalise this relationship, as well as the entire Africa-Europe relationship.
The relationship between Africa and Europe, underpinned by physical geography, has over many centuries evolved into a mutually important one that is interwoven, multifaceted and generally positive.
The potential benefits from an improved utilisation of this relationship are considerable, with particular relevance for Africa, which has the EU as its top trading partner.
SA has important relationships with both the EU and the rest of Africa. Having one of Africa’s strongest, most diversified and most sophisticated economies enables SA it to use the extensive range of opportunities offered by Europe, with the EU being its most important economic partner, source of investments and partner in providing development support.
Simultaneously, the value the EU attaches to SA is exemplified by the fact that the only strategic partnership it has with any African country is with SA.
Unfortunately, the bicontinental relationship continues to underperform and faces challenges, many of which have roots in the past. Any reformatting of the relationship should include such intangibles as those relating to mindset and perceptions, since these help establish the foundations for all else, including economic deals, and link with the underlying soft power that nurtures the relationship.
The EU-African relationship has been negatively influenced by the colonial period, with an imbalanced set of partners — Africa as the weaker, relatively dependent on the other. This is unhealthy for a thriving partnership and the page must be turned, with both sides pursuing mutually a beneficial relationship between equal partners.
Actions by the EU to convincingly convey that its paternalism has ended along with a patronising mindset, should be displayed in its institutional architecture, policy focus and diplomacy vis-à-vis Africa. There has not been enough of a shift away from the primary facet of the EU relationship with Sub-Saharan Africa being the framework established with the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) states.
This is currently contained in the new OACPS-EU Agreement, which has strong overtones from the colonial past and is particularly asymmetrical in nature, with the EU being in a dominant position especially by controlling financial benefits to the ACP states.
The imbalanced capacities of the secretariats of the EU and AU also result in an unbalanced relationship that is also the institutional context for interactions. Once again the interaction is often driven by the EU rather than having African choices of dialogue and deliverables.
For example, in discussions about interaction relating to a bio-economy in Africa, the AU Sustainable Forest Strategy (2020-2023) and similar frameworks should be the basis for dialogue, not EU versions.
SA, with its unique attributes and experiences, can be a key player in promoting a revised EU-Africa relationship, simultaneously helping bridge variations of the historic bicontinental relationship with those in other international contexts where SA’s unique nature enables it to play a key role. These range from those of the Indian Ocean region to the Brics bloc.
SA’s recent withdrawal from its “qualified” membership of the ACP, which included political dialogue, undermines its abilities to lead construction on a basic cornerstone of the EU-African relationship.Ongoing uncertainty about the timing of the next high-level EU-SA summit also undermines the relationship.
Media reports that SA has ignored EU requests for a new summit for more than a year have been denied, but this important political event is long overdue and the impression of a lack of enthusiasm is strengthened by the fact that the last bicontinental summit between the EU and AU was held in February 2022.
Recent statements from the EU that it is willing to lift a decade-long ban on imports of red meat from SA but is waiting for SA to engage in discussions regarding how it can comply with EU phytosanitary criteria, nevertheless show a willingness to engage diplomatically at a time when new challenges in the relationship are seemingly brewing.
In July, after many years of bilateral technical discussions, SA requested World Trade Organisation involvement to investigate what it claims are discriminatory measures taken by the EU in blocking imports of SA citrus based on issues relating to health concerns.
The unfortunate situation that SA no longer has formal trade representatives at any of its foreign diplomatic missions has restricted its normal outreach activities, including discussions to solve problems and keep dialogue going.
New economic frontiers
The EU relationship has the potential to help Africa develop new economic frontiers, especially in sectors where the EU is a world leader. This includes the bio-economy, with agriculture and forestry especially important for Africa. Manufacturing and processing are other key sectors with much potential for partnerships.
There are also linkages to the bio-economy, with the success of commercial forestry contributing to an extensive value chain and downstream value-add. This is a good example of what the African bio-sector can achieve. Clean energy is another important sector that synergises well with the other sectors and where the EU and its members are giving billions of euros to Africa.
The importance of an improved relationship is illustrated by the need for dialogue regarding the rollout of the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), the world’s first carbon border tax aimed at embedded greenhouse gas emissions of products imported into the EU. This has begun to have a negative effect on African trade. In its implementation, the EU has underestimated the collateral damage to other countries, especially in Africa. This underlines the urgent need for upscaled diplomatic dialogue between African and EU stakeholders.
Also of critical importance is the need for a shift from developmental assistance, a traditional major EU focus, towards improved trade, investment flows and business partnerships with improved business-enabling facilitation measures and supportive regulatory frameworks. It is imperative that business is actively involved in the relationship process. Financial institutions along with other relevant stakeholders, including results-orientated think-tanks, also need a strengthened presence.
• Dr Maré, a former SA diplomat, is an adviser on international public affairs and diplomacy.
