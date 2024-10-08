MICHAEL SCHMIDT: History repeats in Middle East, with gut-wrenching trauma

A woman breaks down at the memorial to Amit Magnezi at the site of the Nova festival massacre, in Re'im, Israel, October 7 2024. Picture: LEON NEAL/GETTY IMAGES
In a moment of calm between Israeli air strikes I had a few minutes alone to photograph a lovely two-year-old Arab girl, Malak Jubeily. She was lying on a cold steel mortuary tray, her blonde hair swirling out of a bloodstained white sheet, a shaft of light on the linoleum haloing her head.
Malak had just asked her father to make her a sandwich when an Israeli Air Force plane bombed the mourners at a cemetery next to her house. That was under way for two entire families of her neighbours, killed in an air strike the previous day. A piece of shrapnel tore open Malak’s belly and thigh and she bled to death.
Why am I telling you about the death of a girl way back in 2006 during the “Summer War”, Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon in hot pursuit of Hezbollah fanatics who had been rocketing northern Israeli settlements?
Because Israel has invaded Lebanon yet again. And because Malak’s name is engraved in my heart and I still suffer post-traumatic stress disorder from the intensity and horror of the experience. And because her death and those of hundreds of other civilians back then is now being repeated in Gaza and Lebanon.
The closest I got to Gaza recently was 2.9km from the north-eastern border, where I counted at least 10 gut-wrenching explosions from Israeli artillery strikes one morning, so my old Lebanon experience has to stand in for inaccessible Gaza.
A year on, we have to recall where this present war began.
Millet Ben Haim has a degree in psychotherapy and worked as a life skills educator, DJ and party producer. The 28-year-old with the hazel eyes and straight wheat-blonde hair started dancing to trance at the age of three in her living room, then during the pandemic taught herself how to mix and produce, she tells me: “mainstream, techno, trance, reggae, whatever makes you happy”.
As someone who went on to organise monthly raves, it was inevitable that Millet would attend Israel’s biggest annual trance party, the Nova festival, with headlining international DJs, held in a forest only a few kilometres east of Gaza last October.
In the wan dawn light of October 7 many of the 3,500 ravers at the festival had gone to bed in their tents, but just as many were still dancing when they saw the explosions in the sky of Iron Dome missiles intercepting rockets incoming from Gaza.
Those who knew the drill ran to the concrete air-raid shelters dotted about the Gaza border region, the music stopped and festival security told everyone to go, so Millet and her friends tried to leave by car. But scores of heavily armed terrorists had descended on the venue by microlight and opened fire with assault rifles on cars driving away, murdering many partygoers and creating a traffic jam.
“So we ditched the car and ran into the fields,” Millet recalls quietly. “I found a place to hide with two friends and a girl under a bush. We were there for six hours and tried not to breathe as we heard the shooting, and footsteps coming close to us.
“They talked in Arabic and laughed — it’s so disgusting that they could laugh. They found one Israeli guy and he called out ‘They’ve found me, help!’ then we heard shooting. We didn’t move. It was very clear that if they found us they’d rape us. They were so deranged. I don’t know how they didn’t find us.”
Despite the terrorists’ supposed divine inspiration, many allegations of rape, sexual torture and sexualised killings were later found by a UN panel to reasonably be true, the most horrific being that of a girl who was seen having her breast sliced off while being raped, then shot in the head.
Spotting a gap, Millet’s little group of survivors managed to run to a village where they hid until the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) rescued them at 7pm. But for Millet, racked with survivor’s guilt, it is as if she never made it. She can barely listen to music any more and had to move to a quiet town.
“I’m not the same person: I was murdered that day; now I’m living like a robot ... I don’t know who I am. You attend funerals of your people; the cemeteries are so full, You see their parents and you can’t help feeling guilty: why did you return?”
Next to Millet sits Mazal Taziso, a 34-year-old Israeli of Ethiopian descent, her left arm delicately tattooed and fingernails painted baby blue.
The mother of a nine-year-old boy, she wears the yellow ribbon on her breast, symbol of the campaign to return all 91 hostages and 41 bodies still held in Gaza.
She had been at the Nova festival with two friends, Danielle Cohen, 35, and Yohav-Ben Zachariah, 33. Stuck in the traffic jam exiting the festival, they started to hear gunshots coming closer. They abandoned their cars and ran back into the woods, but bullets were flying all around, so they hid under an abandoned car, then ran to some bushes.
“But we then saw people with guns ... In English they said ‘Get up, get up!’ then hit us in the back of our heads with their weapons. I felt like I was in space, and when I came back, I felt there were ropes around my ankles. One of them came close to me, picked up my face and looked at me then let go, and I lost consciousness.”
It appears that the huge bloodstain on her white T-shirt from her head wound, combined with her being passed out, convinced her potential killers that she was already dead. This saved her life. But the shootings came in waves as the jihadis combed the area for survivors.
Awaking again, Mazal “called ‘Danielle, Danielle!’ but I got up and saw she was dead. I knew immediately. They shot her, and my other friend also was not alive.”
The shooting came closer again, so Mazal played dead, but a young girl stumbled across her at 11am. Two hours later, Mazal and the girl, who had been slightly burnt by a fire set by the terrorists, were found by two partygoers and a security guard who managed to get them to an IDF checkpoint whose soldiers directed them to hospital. There, Mazal underwent surgery on her mangled right hand, which had been smashed with a rifle butt.
Millet and Mazal have spent months travelling Europe and the US speaking to political leaders and communities about their trauma, to ensure their friends “did not die in vain, and for the return of the hostages”, as Millet puts it.
But among some audiences — including here in SA — they have encountered the sort of blind hatred that left 364 Nova festivalgoers murdered: many claim they are lying. “There was such a hatred in Cape Town ... They really don’t believe us; they have no empathy,” Mazal says.
But I have previously interviewed survivors of genocides, such as that in Rwanda, and there is no faking that terrible vacancy in their eyes.
“When we see images of what is happening [in Gaza], it breaks our hearts,” Millet concludes. “We are trying to spread love to the Palestinians as well.”
• Schmidt is a nonfiction author and award-winning investigative journalist who has worked in 49 countries on six continents, including in conflict zones such as Lebanon and Israel/Palestine
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: History repeats in Middle East, with gut-wrenching trauma
Nova survivors who share their stories have encountered the sort of blind hatred that left 364 festivalgoers murdered
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Return of the hostages about all that unites Israelis now
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Killing a leader does not kill their ideas
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Both Jews and Palestinians belong to the land between the river and the sea
